High school students encouraged to apple for Lied Center's summer camps

The Lied Center for Performing Arts again invites talented students from Nebraska and beyond to apply for its summer camps.

Lied Center Triple Threat Broadway Intensive will take place June 27 to July 1.

High school students (entering ninth grade through recent graduates) are invited to start their summer with a transformative experience at the Lied Center. In this five-day camp geared toward intermediate to advanced students interested in careers in musical theater, three Broadway and professional theatre artists will lead classes to strengthen students’ skills in voice, dance and acting.

Leading the Triple Threat Broadway Intensive will once again be Tony Award-winning Broadway music director Jason Michael Webb, who will work with each student individually. Additional instructors are film and TV acting coach Lelund Durond Thompson and dancer Katie Pohlman.

The application process is now open, and submissions will be reviewed through May 1 or until all spots are filled. Tuition is $315 per participant, with optional housing on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus for an additional $205. Need-based scholarships are available for both tuition and housing. For more information or to submit an audition and application, visit https://liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.

Lied Center Piano Academy runs July 11-15.

The Lied Center Piano Circle, Lied staff and Glenn Korff School of Music will host the fourth annual Lied Center Piano Academy. This camp is for talented young pianists entering ninth grade through recent high school graduates. Students will participate in private lessons, master classes, career development workshops, practice skills and performance practice, all while building relationships with other young pianists who share their passion for music.

The Piano Academy will again be led by artistic director Paul Barnes, Marguerite Scribante Professor of Music at Nebraska, who has been a part of the camp since its inception.

The academy artist for 2022 is Jeannette Fang, who will be joined by Glenn Korff School of Music faculty and other professional teaching artists. Tuition is $315 per participant, with optional housing on campus for an additional $205. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information or to submit an audition application, visit https://liedcenter.org/pianoacademy.

All Lied Center camps will adhere to the university’s most current COVID-19 safety guidelines. For more information, visit https://covid19.unl.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.