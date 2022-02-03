It's a busy weekend for theater productions, a soup feed and more

Friday

Concerts

Ghost and Volbeat with Twin Temple, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com. The event organizer is requiring all attendees of this event to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to the entering the venue, or be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Taylor Tomlinson: Deal With It Tour, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $29.75 to $49.75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Carmela Full of Wishes,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Pippin,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting www.midlandu.booktix.com.

Opening of “Bright Star,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. “Bright Star,” nominated for five Tony Awards and written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is inspired by real events. The production will continue through Feb. 13. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“35 MM: A Musical Exhibition,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and can be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Events

Crafternoon, noon to 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. There will be several different craft stations, including painting wood cutouts. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.

53rd Annual Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show, noon to 9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show, which features over 150,000 square feet of exhibition space, will continue through Sunday. There will be over 200 RVs and boats on display plus docks, golf carts, fishing equipment, entertainment and more. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger. All veterans will receive free admission on Friday. Also on Friday, anyone who brings a can of food for Lincoln Food Bank will receive $2 off admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Bakersfield band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Theater

“Carmela Full of Wishes,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Bright Star,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“Pippin,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting www.midlandu.booktix.com.

“35 MM: A Musical Exhibition,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and can be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Events

Opening of “Forever Forest” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. While exploring the realities of forests through play, families will learn about sustainability, selective harvesting, transportation needs, and the every-day products that we use that are made from trees. The special exhibit will be on display through April 16. Museum admission is $14 for non-member adults and children ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.

53rd Annual Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.

Author visit with Tammy Marshall, 3-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Marshall, a Nebraska author and columnist, will discuss her latest book, “Ticker Tape.”

Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 5-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. The soup feed will exclusively be curbside pickup. A preorder application can be found by visiting Trinity’s website, www.trinityfremont.com. Participants can select between vegetable beef, chicken noodle or chili, with each 24-ounce container costing $10. Crackers and desserts also are included.

Sunday

Concerts

Perry Gilmore Plays Saint-Georges, 2 p.m., Witherspoon Concert Hall, Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. This concert is a spotlight on the Omaha Symphony string section. Tickets range from $35 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Bright Star,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“Carmela Full of Wishes,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Pippin,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets range from $12 to $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting www.midlandu.booktix.com.

“35 MM: A Musical Exhibition,” 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and can be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Events

Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. The soup feed will exclusively be curbside pickup. A preorder application can be found by visiting Trinity’s website, www.trinityfremont.com. Participants can select between vegetable beef, chicken noodle or chili, with each 24-ounce container costing $10. Crackers and desserts also are included.

53rd Annual Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m. 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

Opening of “Fiddler on the Roof,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher is bringing his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as “Fiddler on the Roof” comes to Omaha direct from Broadway. The production will continue through Feb. 13. Tickets range from $35 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Bright Star,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“Fiddler on the Roof,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Anna Deavere Smith: Notes from the Field, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This one-woman show will feature characters drawn from over 250 interviews. Due to adult language and subject matter, this show is recommended for audiences age 13 and over. Tickets range from $12.50 to $45 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Feb. 10

Theater

“Bright Star,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“Fiddler on the Roof,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Opening of the 56th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo, 5-8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The expo, which will continue through Feb. 13, will showcase landscaping, home, gardens and outdoor living options, as well as the latest products and services for the home. Admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids under 5.

