James Cameron's acclaimed work is focus of latest exhibition at The Durham Museum

Visitors to The Durham Museum have the opportunity to view the North American premiere of a major new immersive exhibition.
“James Cameron – CHALLENGING THE DEEP,” featuring the work of acclaimed explorer and film-maker James Cameron, is on display at the Omaha museum. It will remain on display through Sept. 12.
The exhibit takes museum visitors to the depths of the oceans through the lens of Cameron’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations that have enabled people to see the least known places on earth.
Cameron has had a lifelong fascination with the deep oceans. He has led eight major deep-sea expeditions and many submersible dives, setting world firsts including the historic solo dive to the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the revolutionary Deepsea Challenger submersible Cameron designed and built, the first exploration of the interior of the wreck of RMS Titanic, and the first seafloor-to-surface live broadcast.
Cameron’s expeditions, in collaboration with oceanographic and scientific institutions, have documented the shipwrecks of RMS Titanic and the German battleship Bismarck, explored deep ocean phenomena such as black smoker hydrothermal vents and discovered new species from the lowest point on earth.
They have been chronicled in his documentaries, and now, for the first time, in this major exhibition, “James Cameron – CHALLENGING THE DEEP.”
As visitors enter the exhibition through a recreation of a MIR submersible, they will encounter an immersive environment of cinema presentations, rare artifacts and specimens from Cameron’s careers as an explorer and filmmaker.
The exhibition includes the technical innovations Cameron developed to make the pioneering underwater feature film “The Abyss” in 1988, including the unique diving helmet he wore during the shoot alongside the original maquettes of the Pseudopod and the alien Manta Ship from this classic science-fiction feature film.
Fans of Cameron’s blockbuster film, “Titanic,” are sure to enjoy several elements of the exhibition.
Visitors can watch as Cameron explores the wreck of RMS Titanic on three expeditions and can see models, hand props and costumes from “Titanic.”
Highlights include the dress worn by actress Kate Winslet’s character Rose, boarding outfit worn by actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack, the iconic “Heart of the Ocean” necklace and Jack’s sketches which were drawn by Cameron himself.
Visitors also can vicariously accompany young scientists on some of their 43 dives with Cameron on his Aliens of the Deep Expedition to examine thriving deep ocean life, spectacular volcanic vents and geology that unlocks the potential secrets of life on other planets.
From Expedition Bismarck, visitors can watch survivors of the battleship revisit the last resting place of their comrades and their giant warship.
“James Cameron – CHALLENGING THE DEEP” is a traveling exhibition produced by the Australian National Maritime Museum, in association with the Avatar Alliance Foundation and is toured internationally by Flying Fish.
This exhibition is supported locally by Mutual of Omaha; the Richard Brooks Foundation; Valmont Industries, Inc.; HDR, Inc.; Douglas County, Nebraska; Cox Communications; the Claire M. Hubbard Foundation; The Durham Society and DA Davidson.
“Style and Speed: Passenger Liner Travel of the 20th Century” also is on display through Sept. 12 at The Durham.
This exhibition presents a brief history of the luxury ship age of transatlantic travel, using local stories such as Emil Brandeis’ ill-fated trip aboard the RMS Titanic and local society pages which brought news to Omaha of its citizens’ travels abroad.
The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children 3-12, and free for members and children age 2 and under.
Advanced ticketing is encouraged, but not required. Advance tickets may be purchased online at www.DurhamMuseum.org or by calling 402-444-5071.