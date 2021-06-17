James Cameron's acclaimed work is focus of latest exhibition at The Durham Museum

Visitors to The Durham Museum have the opportunity to view the North American premiere of a major new immersive exhibition.

“James Cameron – CHALLENGING THE DEEP,” featuring the work of acclaimed explorer and film-maker James Cameron, is on display at the Omaha museum. It will remain on display through Sept. 12.

The exhibit takes museum visitors to the depths of the oceans through the lens of Cameron’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations that have enabled people to see the least known places on earth.

Cameron has had a lifelong fascination with the deep oceans. He has led eight major deep-sea expeditions and many submersible dives, setting world firsts including the historic solo dive to the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the revolutionary Deepsea Challenger submersible Cameron designed and built, the first exploration of the interior of the wreck of RMS Titanic, and the first seafloor-to-surface live broadcast.

Cameron’s expeditions, in collaboration with oceanographic and scientific institutions, have documented the shipwrecks of RMS Titanic and the German battleship Bismarck, explored deep ocean phenomena such as black smoker hydrothermal vents and discovered new species from the lowest point on earth.