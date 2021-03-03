Joslyn Art Museum announces extended Friday hours

Joslyn Art Museum has announced extended Friday hours the first weekend of each month.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the first Friday of each month to allow guests to extend their visit, make Joslyn their date night destination, or drop by on their way to and from other arts and culture happenings around Omaha.

Friday hours will be extended at Joslyn on these Fridays: April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Nov. 5, and Dec. 3 (no extended hours on Friday, Oct. 1, due to a conflicting event).

Free timed tickets are still required for all visits to Joslyn Art Museum.

Currently, regular Museum hours remain: Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All current guidelines, and a link to make visit reservations, can be found here: https://bit.ly/JoslynVisitorInfo.

