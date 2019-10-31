A contemporary masterpiece of medieval craftsmanship, “The Saint John’s Bible,” is the first handwritten, illuminated Bible commissioned by a Benedictine Monastery since the invention of the printing press in the 15th century.
Featuring 76 original pages (each two feet tall) from this unique Bible and a selection of rare books and texts from other religious traditions, “Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible,” explores the relationship between faith, art and the written word.
The exhibition is on display at Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha through Jan. 19, 2020.
“The Saint John’s Bible” was commissioned by Saint John’s Abbey and University in Collegeville, Minnesota, a community that has always fostered an appreciation for the living arts that is anchored in the past yet welcomes innovation.
In that spirit, Saint John’s engaged celebrated calligrapher, Donald Jackson, to produce a contemporary Bible that is at once old and new: a masterpiece of the ancient crafts of calligraphy and illumination that could only be made by artists today.
Handwritten on calfskin vellum, using hand-cut quills, ancient inks, natural pigments and 24-karat gold, silver and platinum, but following a layout devised on a computer, this enormous undertaking combined centuries-old methods with new technologies.
The Bible employs a modern English translation (the New Revised Standard Version), and its illustrations feature global contemporary imagery to inspire new readings of this sacred text.
The incorporation of motifs from several religious traditions, including Judaism, Buddhism and Islam, as well as Native American, Middle Eastern and South Asian cultures, imbues “The Saint John’s Bible” with a multicultural resonance for people of all faiths and backgrounds.
In the Middle Ages, monumental Bibles were made for daily use in monastic communities and carefully preserved for future generations. “The Saint John’s Bible” continues that tradition.
In 2006, Joslyn hosted “Illuminating the Word: The Saint John’s Bible,” an exhibition that included unbound folios from three volumes of the Bible. Production of “The Saint John’s Bible” was completed in 2011, and now, Joslyn is pleased to share unbound folios from all seven volumes that make up the Old and New Testaments.
Joslyn’s exhibition includes a selection of rare books, manuscripts and sacred texts, including examples of Books of Hours dating from the 15th century; richly decorated musical folios from 14th and 15th century Italy and 17th century Spain; Judaism’s foundational sacred text, the Torah; and pages from the Koran, the holy book of Islam.
“Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible” is a ticketed exhibition. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for college students with ID, and free for members and youth ages 17 and younger. Special Thursday pricing of $5 is offered from 4-8 p.m.
Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
This Saturday marks a special “Art of the Book” celebration at Joslyn. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Joslyn will present family activities and a public lecture, all celebrating book arts and illuminated manuscripts.
All of the day’s activities are free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibition, “Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible,” must obtain a ticket.
As part of the family activities, guests are invited to: create illuminated art with metallic crayons and a watercolor resist; add their mark to a giant scroll using unique implements; write in Arabic with Jihan Ali or Chinese with Dr. Haihong Jiang of Creighton University; see calligraphy demonstrations by Laura Capp of Postscript; watch Anne Burton of Metropolitan Community College demonstrate book binding and make your own book to take home; visit with staff from Omaha Public Library.
A public lecture will begin at 1 p.m. Diane von Arx, illuminator and part of the artistic team for “The Saint John’s Bible,” will speak on “Special Treatment Illuminations.”
This weekend also is College Weekend at Joslyn. On Saturday and Sunday, anyone with a valid college ID will receive free tickets to the special exhibition.