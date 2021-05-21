Joslyn Art Museum no longer requiring advance reservations

Timed-ticket reservations are no longer needed for daily admission to Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha.
Visitors can drop in anytime Joslyn is open and simply check in at the desk (masks are still required for all staff and visitors). General museum admission is always free.
Current Museum Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The first weekend of each month, Joslyn extends its Friday hours until 8 pm. Visit 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on these upcoming Fridays: June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Nov. 5, and Dec. 3 (no extended hours on Friday, Oct. 1).
Joslyn is closed Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday evenings, and major holidays.
Selected programs and events, as well as self-guided adult group visits and self-guided school and children’s group visits still require advance registration; details will be posted with these specific events on Joslyn’s website.
