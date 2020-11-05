Joslyn Art Museum presenting new film by Tuan Andrew Nguyen

The derogatory term “boat people” was coined in the 1970s to describe Vietnamese refugees who left their homeland by ship between the end of the Vietnam War in 1975 and the mid-1990s. Nguyen and his family were among the approximately 800,000 individuals who fled.

With this video, the artist reclaims the expression “boat people” to reflect on his personal experience of migration and highlight the parallels between the mass exodus from Vietnam and the ongoing refugee crisis in the Middle East.

“The Boat People” centers Nguyen’s interest in the origins and shifting meanings of objects, a topic that has become increasingly significant as former colonial powers have started to reckon with monuments that honor historical oppressors.

“I am interested in objects that have survived through time, objects that humanity has created, and in turn has inherited,” Nguyen said. “Objects hold testimony, they have political charge. Sometimes they are oppressive and violent and sometimes they beg for forgiveness. How and when are these dead objects resurrected? How are their significances reframed?”

Nguyen holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Irvine, and a Master’s in Fine Arts from California Institute of Arts, Valencia.