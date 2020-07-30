Joslyn Art Museum set to welcome back visitors

After a more than four-month closure, Joslyn Art Museum is preparing to welcome visitors again.
Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 6, have been designated as members-only days. The public opening will be on Friday, Aug. 7.
In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Joslyn is committed to offering a museum experience that is virtually touch-free. For the safety of visitors, staff and the community, new protocols and modifications of usual routines reflect that touch-free goal.
“Museums are meant for people, and we are delighted and optimistic about our reopening,” said Jack Becker, executive director and CEO. “We have been inspired during closure by the positive messages from the community, demonstrating that people have sorely missed the museum experience and are excited to return and encounter original works of art in person. What is really encouraging is that they are also ready to do so with the well-being of others in mind. We are confident in our preparedness and also in the public’s willingness to help us keep Joslyn safe for all.”
When Joslyn reopens, the new temporary museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (closed Monday and Tuesday). The first hour (10 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily) will be reserved for guests who self-identify at higher risk for severe illness if exposed to COVID-19. Joslyn has temporarily suspended its late Thursday evening hours.
While general museum admission to Joslyn remains free to all, each person visiting, including children and museum members, must secure a ticket for a specific date and arrival time in advance at www.joslyn.org. Reservations allow Joslyn to pace guest arrivals and avoid unnecessary crowding. Group tours are not being offered at this time.
Joslyn will limit total entrances to 80 visitors per hour (including members-only days on Aug. 5 and 6). Free tickets are available online on a first-come, first-served basis and can be reserved no more than two weeks in advance of visiting. No more than eight tickets may be reserved per transaction.
The last reservation time of the day will be 3 p.m., and the museum will close promptly at 4 p.m. Visitors arriving without a ticket may reserve one (if spots are available) immediately online while outside the museum via their personal, web-enabled device. There will not be an option to secure admission tickets at the entrance desk.
If you have questions about ticket reservations or for assistance, call 402-342-3300 during public hours.
There is no limit to the number of times visitors may spend inside the museum once admitted, but the average visit is around 60 minutes. Guests will be asked to complete their visit by 4 p.m.
Children age 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
All of Joslyn’s permanent collection galleries will be open for visitors. The Discovery Garden and Peter Kiewit Foundation Sculpture Garden will continue to be open (garden-only access does not require a timed ticket).
The museum is extending the special exhibition, “Fact and Fiction in Contemporary Photography,” featuring the work of 22 photographers, now free of charge. The exhibition, which originally had an admission fee for general public adults, had only been open for a few weeks before Joslyn’s pandemic-related shutdown.
Visitors may view the show, originally slated to close in May, during their visit at no cost through Oct. 18. Also available is the “Fact and Fiction” mobile tour, accessible at www.joslyn.org/education/multimedia.
Key areas of the museum will remain closed until further notice: the Memorial Building lower-level (including the Mind’s Eye Gallery, ART WORKS: A Place of Curiosity, the Scott EdTech Gallery, Abbott Lecture Hall, Riley Family Gallery, and all classrooms), Hitchcock Museum Shop, Café Durham and Witherspoon Concert Hall.
Guests are welcome to bring a picnic (all food must be kept and consumed outdoors in the sculpture garden). All indoor public programs, in-person art classes/camps, and group tours are canceled until further notice.
Staff and visitors age 5 and older will be required to wear face masks for appropriate face coverings at all times inside the museum. Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks, however, masks will be provided free of charge to visitors who do not have them. Outside, in the sculpture garden, masks are encouraged but not required.
More details and visitor guidelines may be found on the museum’s website at www.joslyn.org.
