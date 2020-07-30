Joslyn Art Museum set to welcome back visitors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a more than four-month closure, Joslyn Art Museum is preparing to welcome visitors again.

Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 6, have been designated as members-only days. The public opening will be on Friday, Aug. 7.

In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Joslyn is committed to offering a museum experience that is virtually touch-free. For the safety of visitors, staff and the community, new protocols and modifications of usual routines reflect that touch-free goal.

“Museums are meant for people, and we are delighted and optimistic about our reopening,” said Jack Becker, executive director and CEO. “We have been inspired during closure by the positive messages from the community, demonstrating that people have sorely missed the museum experience and are excited to return and encounter original works of art in person. What is really encouraging is that they are also ready to do so with the well-being of others in mind. We are confident in our preparedness and also in the public’s willingness to help us keep Joslyn safe for all.”