Joslyn exhibition recounts gathering of Native American nations in present-day North Omaha

In place of farm produce, Red Star arranged hundreds of meticulously-cut out photographic reproductions of Indian Congress members’ portraits taken by Frank Rinehart (1861-1928) in his studio in downtown Omaha.

Rinehart recorded these individuals’ names and tribal affiliations, preserving an invaluable record of delegation members and their families. Grouped by sovereign Native nation on tiered display tables spanning the gallery’s length, the portrait cut-outs manifest the magnitude of this Indigenous gathering.

Many citizens of Red Star’s Apsáalooke (Crow) community posed for Rinehart, including White Swan, an artist and U.S. military scout, whose larger-than-life portrait welcomes Joslyn visitors into her reimagined exposition.

Through the intimate process of cutting out full-length, bust, and profile portraits, Red Star acquainted herself with Rinehart’s sitters. Details of their poses and attire raised questions about their experience during the Indian Congress and how their attendance might have been a quiet act of resistance.

Fair organizers positioned Indigenous people as ethnographic foils to the so-called American progress on display at the expo. However, Red Star’s arrangement of the photographs inverts this logic by emphasizing the agency of the individual and the power of the collective.