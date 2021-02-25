Joslyn exhibition recounts gathering of Native American nations in present-day North Omaha

A site-specific installation by Wendy Red Star (Apsáalooke, born 1981) is the latest exhibition to be displayed in Joslyn Art Museum’s Karen and Doug Riley Contemporary Artists Project (CAP) Gallery.
The exhibition, on display through April 25, explores the intersections of Native American ideologies and colonialist structures, both historically and in contemporary society.
Red Star’s installations and photographic practice build upon years of research in photographic archives and museum collections of historical Apsáalooke artwork.
The CAP Gallery exhibition engages the history of the 1898 Indian Congress, a gathering of citizens of 35 Native American nations in present-day North Omaha. The unprecedented convening coincided with the Trans-Mississippi and International Exposition, Nebraska’s world’s fair.
Over two million fairgoers viewed expo displays showcasing American agriculture and industry. They also toured Native American encampments and attended Wild West shows, events that entwined anthropology and entertainment.
Marking the end of a devastating century of Federal Indian policy, fair organizers intended to celebrate the United States’ expansion into Indigenous territories.
Red Star engages these complex historical dynamics with a life-size replica expo booth of the kind that displayed farm produce, accompanied by American flags and fanfare.
In place of farm produce, Red Star arranged hundreds of meticulously-cut out photographic reproductions of Indian Congress members’ portraits taken by Frank Rinehart (1861-1928) in his studio in downtown Omaha.
Rinehart recorded these individuals’ names and tribal affiliations, preserving an invaluable record of delegation members and their families. Grouped by sovereign Native nation on tiered display tables spanning the gallery’s length, the portrait cut-outs manifest the magnitude of this Indigenous gathering.
Many citizens of Red Star’s Apsáalooke (Crow) community posed for Rinehart, including White Swan, an artist and U.S. military scout, whose larger-than-life portrait welcomes Joslyn visitors into her reimagined exposition.
Through the intimate process of cutting out full-length, bust, and profile portraits, Red Star acquainted herself with Rinehart’s sitters. Details of their poses and attire raised questions about their experience during the Indian Congress and how their attendance might have been a quiet act of resistance.
Fair organizers positioned Indigenous people as ethnographic foils to the so-called American progress on display at the expo. However, Red Star’s arrangement of the photographs inverts this logic by emphasizing the agency of the individual and the power of the collective.
One year after the Indian Congress, Rinehart photographed Apsáalooke people on their homelands in Pryor, Montana – Red Star’s hometown. Primarily taken by Rinehart’s assistant Adolph F. Muhr (later the assistant to photographer Edward Curtis), these stereographs picture community members near summertime gathering locations and culturally-significant sites.
The artist positioned this second group of images on a separate table decorated with gold-tipped goose feathers and framed by velvet curtains. Behind it, Red Star’s photo mural depicts modern-day day Baáhpuuo (Where They Shoot The Rock), a sacred site and home to powerful beings known as the Awakkulé (Keepers Of The Land), reorients gallery visitors within Apsáalooke lands.
Red Star’s reclaimed expo booth metaphorically reunites the Indian Congress, reconfiguring the history of American empire to honor Indigenous individuals and their stories.
This immersive, site-specific installation draws from the Omaha Public Library’s significant collection of photographs taken by Frank Rinehart and reframes Red Star’s research into exposition photographs, memorabilia collections, and historic sites in Omaha and Montana.
The Wendy Red Star exhibition is included in free general museum admission.
