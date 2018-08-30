Activities won’t be lacking this holiday weekend.
Often referred to as the unofficial end of summer, Labor Day weekend is jam packed with area events for the whole family.
Here’s a sample of events to choose from:
Husker Flag Project
The public is invited to help break a Guinness World Record by creating a Husker flag out of Mega Construx toy bricks. The 60-by-30-foot flag will be built on Friday in Meier Commons outside of the Student Union on the University of Nebraska at Lincoln’s campus.
The flag will remain up through Sunday morning for Husker fans to view.
Volunteers are needed to help build the flag beginning at 9 a.m. Friday until its completion. Volunteers are asked to email john@thegreatamericanflagproject.com.
SeptemberFest
SeptemberFest – A Salute to Labor – features four days of entertainment, including carnival rides, live music, kids’ activities, Omaha’s largest parade, a car show and more.
The festival is held at CenturyLink Center Omaha’s Parking Lot D.
Hours of the festival are 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and noon to midnight Saturday through Monday. Admission is $7. Children under age 5 will be admitted free. Proceeds from SeptemberFest fund a number of community improvement projects.
Sunday is Rock N Roll Night. 3D In Your Face, which features Fremont native Sam “Spade” Morris, will perform from 10:45 p.m. to midnight.
The Nerveless Nocks, descendants of the Swiss Circus Family, will be performing their dare devil acrobatics throughout the festival.
An All-American Car Show will take place from noon to 3:30 p.m. in back of Parking Lot D. The entry fee is $15 day of show.
The SeptemberFest parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade starts at 16th and Cass streets, travels south on 16th Street to Capitol Avenue, continues east on Capitol to 10th Street and concludes by proceeding north on 10th Street to Mike Fahey Street.
The two-hour parade, that includes marching bands, floats, animals, clowns and gigantic balloons, will go on rain or shine.
Round Church Rumblefest
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont will be hosting its second Round Church Rumblefest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1440 E. Military Ave. The car show is a fundraiser for the church’s youth group.
The Pancake Man will be flipping pancakes, which are free to the public, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Pancakes will be served in the Community Life Center on the church campus.
Cost to enter a vehicle in the show is $15. Awards will be presented starting a little after 2 p.m.
La Festa Italiana
The 34th annual La Festa Italiana will be held Friday through Sunday at the American Italian Heritage Society near 132nd and Fort streets in Omaha.
The festival features authentic Italian food, wine and beer. There will be live music every night with cultural dancing, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities and more. There also will be Bellino fireworks at 10 p.m. on Friday and Sunday.
The festival hours are 6-11 p.m. Friday, 5-11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will be $7 at the door. Children under 12 will be admitted free with an adult.
Omahahawks Air Show
A bit different than the air show at Offutt Air Force Base, this event will feature some of the best radio control pilots from around the region.
They will be showing off their tricks and a variety of models from 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday at 138th and Fort streets in Omaha. Admission is free.
Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the food and door prize tickets will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Living History Weekend
The public is invited to step back in time during Fort Atkinson State Historical Park’s Living History Weekend.
Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, 201 S. Seventh St., Fort Calhoun.
There will be military reenactor groups from the French and Indian War, the Civil War, the early 1800’s westward expansion up to the present. Military displays will show what life was like on the American frontier during 1819-1827.
Military vehicles, fire trucks, Humvees, Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1 and more also will be on display.
A park entry permit is required.