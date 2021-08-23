Larry the Cable Guy to perform benefit concert in Lincoln

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy will perform a benefit show at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.

The comedian is donating his time, and 100% of ticket sales will support the Lied’s continued programming and education outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A pre-sale for Friends of Lied members begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 30. To access the pre-sale, join the Friends of Lied at the $50-plus level by Aug. 26. For more information, visit https://liedcenter.org/friends.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 and can be purchased by going to https://liedcenter.org, calling 402-472-4747 or visiting the Lied’s box office at 301 N. 12th St. All tickets are $49.50.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee and Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. He has his own line of merchandise and continues to sell out theaters and arenas across the United States. He has created The Git-R-Done Foundation, named after his signature catchphrase, and has donated more than $7 million to various charities.

