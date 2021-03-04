Lauritzen exhibit features everything from fairies and dragons to mermaids and sea serpents

Before making their way out of the temperate house, visitors see two “Dandy Lions” adorned with yellow and white flowers. These lions represent the merging of mythologies.

Lions are symbols of power and strength in many cultures and also the subject of many legends. Appalachian folklore says that if you blow away the seeds of a common dandelion, you will be granted one wish. The Dandy Lion merges these two together into a playful creature often depicted with a floral mane and a dandelion tail that has the power to grant wishes with his tail.

Children who read the information about the bright red Yara-Ma-Yha-Who sculpture in the tropical house may be a bit alarmed. Yara-Ma-Yha-Who are used as a cautionary tale to prevent children from entering dangerous areas in Australian aboriginal mythology.

The Yara-Ma-Yha-Who is a red, toad-like creature that has a large head, a toothless mouth and a body covered with fur. It is said to swallow victims whole, take a nap, then spit out its prey.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly all colors of the rainbow make up the phoenix greeting guests along the path of the tropical house. A few steps further and visitors can’t miss a sea serpent, whose long and winding body made up of many varieties of coleus plants, resembles a giant snake.