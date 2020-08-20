Lied Center for Performing Arts announces 2020-21 season

Entertainment options such as attending concerts and theater performances haven’t been readily available since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some artists have been offering shows via Zoom or other online platforms, not many live, in-person shows have been taking place.
A local entertainment venue, though, will soon be welcoming audience members through its doors – with added safety measures.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln is set to kick off its 2020-21 season on Sept. 10.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all shows through at least Jan. 16 will feature socially distanced seating, and all patrons, volunteers and staff will be required to wear face coverings while inside the Lied Center. In an effort to make it as easy as possible for patrons who are ill or who have been exposed to someone who is ill to stay home, the Lied has adopted the most flexible ticketing policy in its history: All tickets will be fully refundable right up until show time.
Audiences also are invited to create their own season. When purchasing tickets to four or more shows, patrons can save 20% on their order.
“Perhaps now more than ever, we’re celebrating the opportunity to be entertained and inspired by great art together,” Bill Stephan, the Lied’s executive director said in a press release. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Lied.”
The new season will begin on Sept. 10 with a performance by Step Afrika!, a dance troupe that integrates song, storytelling, humor and audience participation to create a heart-pounding experience that celebrates the African-American tradition of stepping.
“Wisteria,” a narrative and musical work by University of Nebraska-Lincoln English professor and acclaimed poet Kwame Dawes and award-winning composer Kevin Simmons, will be at the Lied on Sept. 24. Based on interviews conducted by Dawes in South Carolina, the work pays homage to women who lived in the Jim Crow era.
Derrick Davis, who thrilled Lied Center audiences as the title character in the 2019 U.S. touring production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” will perform a solo evening of music Oct. 17.
Broadway star Kelli O’Hara will be at the Lied on Nov. 8. She won a Tony Award in 2015 for her performance in the Broadway revival of the “King and I and has starred in Broadway productions of “South Pacific,” “Bridges of Madison County” and “The Pajama Game.” The show “On Broadway” (Nov. 13) features songs from shows in the current Broadway season, including “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Moulin Rouge.”
The Lied will host “Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party” Oct. 20-25. This comical off-Broadway smash features the fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama girl who is bringing Tupperware parties into the 21st century.
Other 2020 highlights include the return of classical piano virtuoso Cohen on Oct. 19 and holiday cheer with Canadian Brass Christmas on Dec. 3.
The Lied’s 2021 lineup features a five-day run of the hit Broadway musical “Come From Away (Jan. 19-23), comedian Paula Poundstone (Feb. 27), the Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet (March 2), the American Ballet Theater Studio Company (March 23), dance company Pilobolus (April 12), jazz legend Herbie Hancock (Sept. 7) and the Boston Pops (Oct. 28).
For more information on the Lied’s new season, ticketing policy, and health and safety measures, visit https://www.liedcenter.org.
