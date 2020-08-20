Lied Center for Performing Arts announces 2020-21 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Entertainment options such as attending concerts and theater performances haven’t been readily available since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some artists have been offering shows via Zoom or other online platforms, not many live, in-person shows have been taking place.

A local entertainment venue, though, will soon be welcoming audience members through its doors – with added safety measures.

The Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln is set to kick off its 2020-21 season on Sept. 10.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all shows through at least Jan. 16 will feature socially distanced seating, and all patrons, volunteers and staff will be required to wear face coverings while inside the Lied Center. In an effort to make it as easy as possible for patrons who are ill or who have been exposed to someone who is ill to stay home, the Lied has adopted the most flexible ticketing policy in its history: All tickets will be fully refundable right up until show time.

Audiences also are invited to create their own season. When purchasing tickets to four or more shows, patrons can save 20% on their order.