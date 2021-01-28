Lied Center for Performing Arts plans season preview events

“When I came to Lincoln, Nebraska, there was no other plays running in any arts center anywhere. … It’s not like we sold a billion tickets and things were breaking at the seams, but there was nothing else running, so we got the weird distinction of being the highest capacity show in North America,” Longate said.

For Longate and thousands of her fellow performers, the pandemic brought their careers to a sudden halt.

Longate had been touring all over the United States and in five different countries with “Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party” since 2008, making it the longest running off-Broadway tour in history.

“Then all of the sudden everything stopped,” Longate said. “All of the bookings that I had got pushed back. It was just such a weird thing.”

Wanting to stay busy and help struggling art centers at the same time, Longate developed a new show, “Dixie’s Happy Hour.”

“The ticket proceeds are going to the art centers,” Longate said. “So when people buy tickets to the show, that’s helping to keep the doors open at the Lied Center, which makes me really happy to be able to do something like that.”