Lied Center for Performing Arts plans season preview events

As it prepares to announce its spring season, the Lied Center for Performing Arts has three online season preview events planned to entertain audience members.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts will announce a full lineup of in-person and virtual events for the spring on Feb. 2. Those tickets will then go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 9.
“We are thrilled to offer dozens of exceptional events in a mix of genres this spring,” Bill Stephan, the Lied’s executive director, said in a press release. “With safety at the forefront, we’re moving forward and fulfilling our mission of educating, inspiring and entertaining the people of Nebraska through the performing arts.”
The online season preview events kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday with “Dixie’s Happy Hour.” The high-energy show featuring Alabama’s favorite daughter, Dixie Longate, also will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 12.
Longate is well known for starring in the off-Broadway show, “Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party.”
“(Longate) has performed all over North America with her fast-talking, gum chewing, hilarious production, including at the Lied Center,” Stephan said while introducing Longate during a live interview via Zoom this week.
Several shows of “Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party” were performed to over 1,000 people this past fall at the Lied Center, making it the largest attended theatrical event in North America since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Stephan said.
“When I came to Lincoln, Nebraska, there was no other plays running in any arts center anywhere. … It’s not like we sold a billion tickets and things were breaking at the seams, but there was nothing else running, so we got the weird distinction of being the highest capacity show in North America,” Longate said.
For Longate and thousands of her fellow performers, the pandemic brought their careers to a sudden halt.
Longate had been touring all over the United States and in five different countries with “Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party” since 2008, making it the longest running off-Broadway tour in history.
“Then all of the sudden everything stopped,” Longate said. “All of the bookings that I had got pushed back. It was just such a weird thing.”
Wanting to stay busy and help struggling art centers at the same time, Longate developed a new show, “Dixie’s Happy Hour.”
“The ticket proceeds are going to the art centers,” Longate said. “So when people buy tickets to the show, that’s helping to keep the doors open at the Lied Center, which makes me really happy to be able to do something like that.”
Throughout the show, which is best suited for an adult audience, Longate said she will share fun stories about what’s going on in her life, and how to find to find happiness, all while also talking about the four basic food groups: rum, gin, vodka and tequila.
“My whole goal is to always keep people smiling, and right now I think we all need some smiles,” Longate said. “If you’ve never spent some time with me before, well that’s sad. Come on in and spend an evening with me, knowing that the money is going to go to a great cause, keeping the arts center humming along. And also, you’re going to have yourself some fun, and that’s what everybody needs right now.”
Tickets to the virtual event are $38, and they can be purchased online at www.liedcenter.org.
“It’s like coming back to the theater without having to leave your own house,” Longate said.
Joyce Yang, a Grammy-nominated pianist, also will perform a show as part of the season preview events.
The Van Cliburn Competition medalist had been scheduled to perform at the Lied Center in collaboration with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet in April 2020. She’ll take the virtual stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, in a special concert recorded specifically for the Lied Center.
The concert will feature the music of Edvard Grieg, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Frédéric Chopin. Free virtual reservations can be made at the Lied Center’s website. There also is the option to add a donation to support the Lied Center.
“Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company: Grace” will round out the season preview events at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5.
Founded by Brown in 1985 and based in Brooklyn, New York, EVIDENCE, A Dance Company focuses on the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word.
EVIDENCE provides a unique view of human struggles, tragedies and triumphs. Brown uses movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African-American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of traditional African forms and rhythms.
Originally choreographed for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre in 1999, “Grace” became a part of the EVIDENCE repertory in 2004. It weaves the story of a goddess’s journey to Earth to spread grace among humans, ultimately welcoming them to heaven.
Free virtual reservations can be made at the Lied Center’s website. There also is the option to add a donation to support the Lied.