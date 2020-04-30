Lied Live Online to present five shows in May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has a full slate of concerts on tap for May.

And you won’t even have to leave your house to enjoy the shows.

Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts and theatrical performances are not allowed to take place at venues such as the Lied Center in Lincoln.

But that hasn’t stopped the venue from providing entertainment for area residents.

After receiving positive responses to the first month of Lied Live Online concerts, the Lied Center for Performing Arts has added five shows for May.

The shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. each Friday of the month on the Lied Center Facebook page and at www.liedcenter.org.

“While we can’t be physically together at the moment, the Lied wants to make sure you’re still getting the very best in live arts and entertainment,” promotional material on the center’s website states. “Our new Lied Live Online series offers a way to stay connected and entertained, without ever leaving your couch. Throw on some sweats, grab a drink and some snacks, and join us on Facebook.”

The schedule will feature: