Lied Live Online to present five shows in May

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has a full slate of concerts on tap for May.
And you won’t even have to leave your house to enjoy the shows.
Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerts and theatrical performances are not allowed to take place at venues such as the Lied Center in Lincoln.
But that hasn’t stopped the venue from providing entertainment for area residents.
After receiving positive responses to the first month of Lied Live Online concerts, the Lied Center for Performing Arts has added five shows for May.
The shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. each Friday of the month on the Lied Center Facebook page and at www.liedcenter.org.
“While we can’t be physically together at the moment, the Lied wants to make sure you’re still getting the very best in live arts and entertainment,” promotional material on the center’s website states. “Our new Lied Live Online series offers a way to stay connected and entertained, without ever leaving your couch. Throw on some sweats, grab a drink and some snacks, and join us on Facebook.”
The schedule will feature:
May 1: Andrea von Kampen – This folk singer/songwriter from Lincoln is gaining fans on the national stage. With more than 17 million Spotify streams and a voice Hear Nebraska called “soulful and worn-in,” critics and audiences alike are taking notice of this innovative young artist. Her debut full-length album, “Old Country,” was released in February 2019. It was recorded and mastered in Nebraska and features exclusively Nebraska-based musicians. The title track, “Old Country,” is based on the book, “My Antonia,” by Nebraska author Willa Cather.
May 8: April Verch – This fiddling, step-dancing singer-songwriter from Canada blends musical traditions to create a sound all her own. She has toured the world, was a featured performer in the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Olympics and has performed on the Lied Center stage several times. “I am so excited to be part of the Lied Center’s ‘Lied Live’ series on May 8, 2020,” Verch said on her website. “
It’s been a pleasure to perform for the Lied in years past, and to be a part of their fantastic outreach program. How wonderful that they are continuing to connect us all even during COVID-19.”
May 15: Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm – Allen and Sturm have each thrilled audiences across the United States and Canada, and now the married musical duo has teamed up to create “Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm: Bass Meets Voice, The Nebraska Project.” Allen teaches jazz voice and songwriting at Doane University, and Sturm is a professor of double bass and jazz studies at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
May 22: Michael Londra – Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire are slated to perform on the Lied Center’s main stage on St. Patrick’s Day 2021. Londra will present an evening of Irish music and stories on Lied Live Online. “The tenor’s illustrious career highlights include recording with Bocelli and Pavarotti on the Arias Ancora album by Universal Records, performing as lead singer of Riverdance on Broadway, singing with Judy Collins at the JFK 50 celebrations for the Kennedy family at the invitation of the Irish government and earning two Emmy nominations for his first TV PBS special ‘Beyond Celtic’,” Londra’s website states.
May 29: Juli Burney – This Lincoln-based humorist and author has been featured on HBO and Showtime, as well as on stages across the United States and Canada.
Finding joy and humor in difficult circumstances is her specialty.
She’ll present an evening of stories and laughter for Lied Live Online.
