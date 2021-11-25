Lighting ceremonies, downtown celebrations and ice skating highlight this weekend's events

Once the turkey has been eaten on Thanksgiving, many people’s attention will turn to the Christmas holiday.

Lights are beginning to illuminate area homes and countless holiday events are about to get underway.

One of those annual holiday traditions is Christmas at Union Station.

A combination of in-person and virtual experiences will be presented at The Durham Museum to celebration the Christmas season.

The Durham’s 40-foot-tall Christmas tree will come aglow for the holiday season during a virtual tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Thanksgiving night.

This 30-minute program will feature musical performances by the Boys Town Choir, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree.

You can view the ceremony from the comfort of your couch by visiting The Durham Museum’s website, Facebook page or YouTube channel.

The Durham’s holiday hours will begin on Friday and continue through Jan. 9. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be open late from 5-8 p.m. for Family Nights with Santa on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

Santa Claus will be at the museum six days a week from Friday through Dec. 23. Santa will be visiting 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Santa also visits Tuesday evenings during Family Night with Santa.

The Durham has partnered with six local organizations this season. In festive displays, these institutions (El Museo Latino, Omaha Conservatory of Music, The Omaha Symphony, The Rose Theater, Great Plains Black History Museum and the Omaha Children’s Museum) will present tableaus of their programming and decorations for guests to discover.

Throughout the holiday season, you can drop off non-perishable food items at The Durham to help support the Food Bank for the Heartland as part of Conagra Brands Foundation’s Shine the Light on Hunger campaign.

Admission to The Durham is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors 62 and over, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 years and under.

Here’s a look at other festive events taking place over the holiday weekend:

Christmas Walk

MainStreet Fremont’s annual Christmas Walk will take place Saturday in conjunction with Small Business Saturday.

Businesses throughout downtown Fremont will be participating, offering a variety of refreshments, entertainment and specials.

Activities kick off at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day.

Holiday hayrack rides will be offered from 3-5 p.m. Visitors will be able see Santa’s live reindeer from 4-6 p.m. Santa is set to arrive at 5 p.m.

A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue.

Visit MainStreet Fremont’s Facebook page to find a full schedule of events.

A Small Town Christmas

The Scribner Chamber of Commerce will host Small Business Saturday and A Small Town Christmas on Saturday.

A vendor fair is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the town’s Main Street. The event also will include a downtown scavenger hunt from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants may pick up a hunt list in the city office lobby.

Various school groups will sell chili, soup, cinnamon rolls, hot apple cider and hot chocolate starting at 5 p.m. on Main Street.

The lighting of the 40-foot Christmas tree and windows of Main Street businesses is set to start at 5:15 p.m.

The Christmas parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street. Families, businesses and organizations have constructed floats for the parade.

The grand finale features Santa, who will climb down off his float. Children can line up to have their photos taken with Santa and receive a goodie bag.

Christmas tree lighting

The annual Downtown Valley Christmas Tree Lighting event is set for 5-7 p.m. Saturday.

The celebration will feature a visit from Santa, crafts, refreshments and a lighted parade.

The trees at Veterans Memorial Park will be lit at 6 p.m.

There will be a raffle for gift certificates and merchandise from local businesses. The cost is $5 for five entries, $10 for 15 entries, $20 for 40 entries, and $50 for 125 entries. Tickets may be purchased online through a link on the Valley Days Foundation Facebook page.

Lights of Aksarben

The Lights of Aksarben Tree Lighting at Stinson Park in Omaha’s Aksarben Village will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday.

In addition to the lighting ceremony, there will be horse and carriage rides, music, free face painting, and free food and drinks. Santa and Mrs. Claus also will be making an appearance.

Lights of Aksarben also will be celebrated from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

Ice skating

The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice skating rink will be open Saturday through Jan. 30.

The outdoor rink, which is open to the public, is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Michael F. Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.

Admission for the public is $7, which includes skates (cash or credit card only – no checks or debit cards).

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. If the air temperature is zero degrees (not wind chill) or below, the rink will be closed.

Free parking is available in Lot 15 (surface lot on 40th Street between Dewey Avenue and Emile Street), located on the north and east sides of the UNMC Center for Healthy Living.

Skaters may bring food and beverages. Alcohol is not allowed.

