Adam Schacht introduced snow to kids in Honduras.
How did he do it?
It was magic.
Next week, Schacht may not make snow at a show in Fremont — where folks are well-acquainted with the white stuff — but the Midland University student will share his talents during an upcoming event.
Schacht, who is a magician, will perform at a Fremont Opera House luncheon.
The public is invited to the event, which starts at noon Feb. 12 in the opera house at 541 N. Broad St. Cost is $15 per person for the entertainment and hot lunch. Space is limited and reservations are required. To make reservations, visit https://fremontoperahouse.org or call 402-720-2332.
Those who attend can see Schacht’s show.
Originally from Menominee, Michigan, Schacht was about 12 years old when he saw magic shows at Six Flags Great America amusement park in Gurnee, Illinois, and at Wisconsin Dells.
When it came to magic, the theme park shows did the trick for Schacht.
“My parents realized how much I liked magic,” he said.
So he got a magic kit for Christmas.
“I started doing smaller tricks and then people started asking me to do parties and family fun festivals,” he said.
At one point, the Young Americans group would perform near his hometown.
“I wanted to be a part of that so I moved to California with them and traveled around the world with them for three years,” he said.
His experiences with the performance group involved singing and dancing as opposed to magic.
But he’d perform magic tricks for his host families and share his craft all around the globe in countries such as Germany, Japan, Poland, Spain, Honduras and Costa Rica.
In 2018, Schacht came to Fremont after Dan Hays, Midland’s director of theater activities, went to California to talk about the university.
Now an MU senior, Schacht plans to graduate in May with a degree in arts management. His magic performances have become a business and he is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
Schacht performs in shows in Fremont, Omaha and other communities. He stages magic shows for birthday parties, elderly care facilities, community and fundraising events, county fairs and graduation parties.
“I keep busy with it,” he said.
Schacht’s future performances include a private party at a country club in Omaha, an after-prom party in Albion and a Read Across America event in Emerson.
“I do a lot of classic magic tricks, but I add a modern twist to them,” he said.
Schacht’s personality shines through his shows, each of which is different.
“I feel out the audience and see what they will react to best and change what I say at each show,” he said.
During a church mission trip, he even introduced snow — in a way — to Honduran children.
Schacht folded a piece of paper and cut it into a snowflake shape. Little bits of paper turned into a bunch of white confetti.
The kids enjoyed the trick.
Local residents may not see this snowfall.
“I might not do this at the opera house, because it makes a mess and I don’t have too much time to clean up,” he said.
But he’ll perform other tricks.
Schacht has one trick that involves a ball and a little inspiration.
He first explains that if people have dreamed of flying — it will involve more than wing flapping.
Instead, it will mean rising above the things that hold them down.
And he has the ball levitate around the room.
Schacht has learned a few lessons through his magic.
He cites an example.
When he performed shows at nursing homes, he noticed that some residents don’t react a lot.
Yet he knows they’re watching and enjoying the show even if they’re not able to express that enjoyment.
“I’ve found that really motivating — that even if you don’t get an initial response that doesn’t mean someone’s not paying attention or listening,” he said.
After he graduates, Schacht plans to move to an area north of New York City. He’ll teach magic at a summer camp for youth ages 12 to 17.
He sees an advantage in kids learning magic tricks.
“It inspires confidence,” he said. “It gives you a creative outlet. It builds connections and helps kids step out of their shells.”