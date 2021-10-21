Masters of Soul is bringing Motown to Fremont while 'Hamilton' is returning to Omaha

Fans of Motown and soul music will want to attend the upcoming Fremont Midland Entertainment Series concert.

The Oct. 26 concert will feature Masters of Soul, a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music.

The FMES concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the Fremont High School Auditorium.

Season tickets for the entertainment series are $60. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person.

Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Individual tickets also can be purchased at the door.

Tickets are transferable. If the purchaser can’t go, he or she can give the ticket to a friend or family member.

Audience members at Tuesday’s concert will be in store for a 90-minute show featuring stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of both male and female groups backed by a live band. It will serve as the ultimate stroll down memory lane.

For younger concertgoers, the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in our country’s history that produced many great music acts.

Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the 10-person Masters of Soul cast consists of three lead male vocalists and three lead female vocalists backed by a four-piece band of seasoned musicians who have been touring together for decades.

Masters of Soul has performed to numerous sold-out audiences at venues ranging from community theaters and universities to performing arts venues and concert halls.

Program highlights include music from Gladys Knight and The Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Barry White, James Brown and more.

Oct. 26 also marks the opening of “Hamilton” at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater. The popular Broadway production’s return to Omaha will continue through Nov. 14 with 28 performances.

“Hamilton” is the story of America’s Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies, who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s treasury secretary.

The production features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Hamilton.

“Hamilton’s” creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical “In The Heights.”

The “Hamilton” Original Broadway Cast recording is available everywhere nationwide. The “Hamilton” recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Tickets to “Hamilton” range from $49 to $159. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Masks are required at all Omaha Performing Arts

The 2021-22 Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series also will include: “Dear Evan Hansen,” Dec. 28, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022; “Fiddler on the Roof,” Feb. 8-13, 2022; “Mean Girls,” March 8-13, 2022; “Hadestown,” March 29-April 3, 2022; “Wicked,” April 27-May 15, 2022; and “Anastasia,” June 7-12, 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.