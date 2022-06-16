Mead and Papillion prepare for annual festivals, plus other area weekend events

This weekend is shaping up to be a hot one with temperatures expected to be hovering around 100 degrees.

While some people enjoy the heat of the summer sun, others prefer to stay inside and enjoy the cool air conditioned are.

No matter which category you fit into, there are events set for this weekend that are catered to you.

Here’s a rundown of a few outdoor events taking place over Father’s Day weekend:

Mead Days

Mead’s annual summer celebration features three days of activities.

Events get underway Friday night with live polka music from 6-8 p.m. and the opening of the food stand and beer garden. A pop garden with activities four fifth through ninth grade students will take place from 7-9 p.m. at the softball field.

There also will be a beer pong tournament Friday night, followed by music by DJ Highroller from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and a fireworks show at 10 p.m. at the football field.

A 5K color run will start at 8 a.m. Saturday. Other sporting events on Saturday will include a 4 on 4 coed sand volleyball tournament, horseshoe tournament and bags tournament.

The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. There is no entry fee and no sign up required. Entries will line up at the Eckley Trucking parking lot. A state-sanctioned kiddie tractor pull will follow the parade at 1 p.m.

Bingo with prizes will be played from 1-5 p.m. Also from 1-5 p.m., there will be numerous kids activities, including eight all new inflatable/bounce house attractions, a kiddie train ride, petting zoo and pony rides. Kids can participate in all of those activities by purchasing a $10 wristband.

Henna temporary tattoos and face painting will be offered from 1-5 p.m. There will be live music in the beer garden by Roswell Cocktail from 1-3 p.m. A Wildlife Encounters show will start at 3 p.m. and a magic show will start at 5 p.m.

There will be a live auction at 6 p.m. A street dance featuring music by Ecstatic will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On Sunday, the Mead Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mead Fire Hall. Pancakes, eggs, sausage and a drink with be served. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger.

A free show and shine car show will wrap up Mead Days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Mead.

Papillion Days

The Papillion Community Foundation will be presenting the 75th Annual Papillion Days Celebration with the theme “The Diamond Jubilee of Papillion Days.”

A Market in the Park and carnival will be open from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be an ice cream social from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a fireworks show at dark.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday along Washington Street in Papillion. A Hot Classics Nights Car Show will take place from 4-8 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church. Wildlife Encounter shows will be presented at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the park shelter.

Sunday will include a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to noon, a Wildlife Encounter show at 2 p.m., and a performance by the Papillion Area Concert Band at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater.

Helicopter rides will be offered from 3 p.m. to dark Friday, 10 a.m. to dark Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the soccer field east of Papio Fun Park. There is a minimum of two people, and a maximum of three people per ride. Rides are 3-4 minutes long. The cost is $40 per person.

Lincoln Arts Festival

The Lincoln Arts Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on Canopy Street and in The Railyard in Lincoln.

The festival will feature over 90 artists from around the country, new and emerging local artists and makers, live music performances, art demonstrations, interactive art activities for the whole family, and some unexpected, spontaneous happenings to create a celebratory atmosphere.

Admission to the festival is free.

If you’re looking to stay inside this weekend, here are a few area options:

Classic Car Show

The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland will host its annual Father’s Day Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The car show will highlight American made classic cars from the 1920s-1980s. The format change will elevate the cars and feature them as part of the museum collection for the weekend.

The show is being held in partnership with the Museum of American Speed, which will be on hand all weekend with its own display of unique, classic cars.

Guests will vote to determine the best of the best. Recognition will include a People’s Choice Award, Kid’s Choice Award, as well as Car Class Champions.

There also will be fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, a DJ, vintage car photo ops, and more.

Museum admission is $16 for adults; $12 for active duty, retired or veteran military (with ID); $12 for senior citizens; $8 for ages 4-12; and free for children 3 and under.

‘The Sound of Music’

This weekend marks the final shows for “The Sound of Music” at The Rose Theater in Omaha.

The Rose’s stage will come alive with “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Audience members will hear popular songs such as “Edelweiss” and “Do-Re-Mi.”

When Maria is dispatched from the convent to serve as governess to the seven children of the Von Trapp family, her arrival is met with resistance. But, Maria’s soaring spirit and love for music is a winning combination that helps the family unite as they face the threat of a Nazi-occupied Austria.

The musical is for all ages. The expected run time is two-and-a-half hours with an intermission.

Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

Minion Mayhem Weekend

The popular minions from “Despicable Me” will be the focus of the Omaha Children’s Museum’s Minion Mayhem Weekend.

This minion-themed, fun-filled event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will feature a dance party, crafts to take home, a photo op with a minion and more, so be sure to have your camera ready.

All activities are free with museum admission, while supplies last.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.