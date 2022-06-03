Members celebrated at annual gallery show

Walking around Gallery 92 West with Lindi Janulewicz, one can see why she is so proud of her members.

From punk art to photography, paintings and sculptures to mixed media, local artists have a wide variety of talent.

With a smile from ear to ear, the executive director for the Fremont Area Art Association is proud to announce the organization’s latest gallery showing – art created by FAAA members.

“Personally, I love being able to walk through the gallery and see a name plate on a piece and look at it and see that name and recognize it and say, ‘oh my goodness, I had no idea that this person did this or possessed this talent,’” Janulewicz said. “I think that, that’s incredibly insightful and it’s very rewarding to go through and look at all the amazing talent that our own members possess and to celebrate that and give them the opportunity to celebrate that this month.”

The gallery will host an artist reception for its member show from 5-7 p.m., today June 3, at 92 W. Sixth St. in Fremont. Artists will be on hand to discuss their creations. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available. This event is free and open to the public.

Janulewicz will start the evening by giving an introduction, and then artists – if they would like to– will have the opportunity to share the story behind their piece.

There are 80 pieces in this year’s annual show, Janulewicz said, created by members ranging from the young to the seasoned artists. For this “unique” exhibit, there were no parameters, she added. These artists were invited to showcase pieces that they love and created themselves.

This means art ranges from older pieces to fresh art – 2-D acrylic paintings to fiber art, mixed media art and everything in between.

For those who are apprehensive of displaying their work or their work does not exactly fit in a category or themed juried show, this exhibit gives artists the opportunity to showcase their work, she said.

“It is an opportunity for us to celebrate our membership,” Janulewicz said. “We are using June – our newsletter was themed this way – we’re celebrating our members, we’re encouraging people who have not renewed their membership to go ahead and do that this month so we can get our printed directory done. We’re kind of using it as a catalysis to celebrate membership and to encourage people to become involved in the gallery and to give everyone the chance to display their work.”

A fun aspect of this show is a fundraiser for Fan Favorite. Attendees can vote for their favorite piece in the show by donating to the gallery. Each piece of art has a number which corresponds to a ballot box. Each $1 in the box will count as one vote. People are welcome to donate more than a dollar – $20, for example, will count as 20 votes. At the end of the month whichever box has the most money will be named Fan Favorite.

Funds from this fundraiser will go toward funding the artist receptions, classes and various gallery programing.

The member show will run from now through June 25. The gallery is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, visit 92west.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.