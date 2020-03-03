Midland actresses playing very different roles in 'Noises Off!'

Their roles couldn’t be more different.
Last fall, three Midland University students were part of a dramatic show based on real-life people.
This weekend, they’ll play lighthearted characters in the Midland University production of “Noises Off!”
The comedy show — similar to television’s “Three’s Company” — starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Kimmel Theatre on the Midland campus.
Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students, senior citizens and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets are available by calling the MU box office at 402-941-6399 or online at midland.edu/tickets.
Like the movie with Carol Burnett and John Ritter, “Noises Off!” is about a group of American actors trying stage a British farce.
The play is staged in three acts.
In the first act, it’s the night before the show opens and the rehearsal is not going well. The show is in terrible shape.
The second act takes audiences behind the scenes. The entire set turns around and the audience can see what happens backstage and the intrigue that occurs among the actors.
In the third act, audiences see the last day of the tour when all sorts of antics take place.
“It is very funny,” said Dan Hays, MU’s director of theater. “It’s about intrigue and romance and pretty innocent fun, but probably not for children.”
Besides the TV sitcom “Three’s Company,” Hays compares “Noises Off!” to the British comedy “The Benny Hill Show” or some Shakespeare. Hays said “Noises Off!” doesn’t have bad language, but has what he describes as innocent sexual innuendos and mistaken identities.
Three seniors at Midland — Alana Roberg, Alejandra Garcia and Molly Rutz — are among cast members in the production.
The show is fast-paced and timing plays a critical role in a comedy that is much different than last fall’s drama.
In October 2019, Roberg, Garcia and Rutz had leading roles in “The Miracle Worker” — which told the story of teacher Annie Sullivan’s work in helping Helen Keller, who was blind and deaf, learn to communicate.
Roberg, who’s from Oakland, portrayed Sullivan, a role that mirrored her own life experiences.
Back then, Roberg had begun an internship as a behavioral therapist, working among children with autism.
“I would have so many very sad and difficult moments at my internship where I would have to take a 10-minute break and cry, because it was so hard and I loved my kiddos,” she said.
Then the evenings, Roberg came to rehearsal and portrayed Annie who loved Helen deeply and really wanted her student to understand and experience the world around her.
The emotions Roberg had while playing Sullivan were the same ones she experienced each day at her job.
“It was very interesting, because I’ve never felt more like myself on stage,” Roberg said. “I feel like the lines were blurred between when I felt like I was acting and when I felt like I was just being myself.”
You have free articles remaining.
In “Noises Off!” Roberg plays the very different role of the air-headed actress Brooke, who doesn’t catch on when everything goes wrong in the show and the cast must improvise.
“She does the play the way she has rehearsed it — even though it no longer makes sense,” Hays said.
Playing the dingy actress poses a challenge, because Roberg must say all of Brooke’s lines the same way — but all the cues are different the second time around.
Similarly, Garcia’s role as Helen Keller is much different than the part of Belinda, an actress who tries to fix everything.
Garcia considers her role as Keller to be the most impactful one she’s had.
“I felt like it was just a blessing from God — the role and the fact that I didn’t have to learn any lines,” Garcia said. “I got to use my face and my body language to express how she was feeling and I connected with that character in a whole different level.”
Garcia had to determine how a young girl with no sense of communication would communicate with others.
“I can relate to that, too, because sometimes you shut yourself in and forget to communicate with others,” said Garcia, who’s from Elkhorn. “She (Keller) taught me how to open myself up again and learn how to talk to people.”
By comparison, Belinda is a character who is married with three children and does everything she can as an actress to make sure people are happy and the show is going well. Belinda is a peacemaker, who covers others’ mistakes, and Garcia can relate to the character’s desire to make sure cast mates are energized.
The role of Belinda offers a challenge that the Keller part didn’t.
“I have to wear heels and I have to run down these steps all the time, but I have to make sure I don’t fall,” Garcia said.
Rutz, who’s from Creston, Iowa, portrays Poppy, the assistant stage manager in “Noises Off!”
In the show, Poppy gets emotional and stressed — something Rutz understands.
“I kind of relate to that, because I sometimes get frazzled and stressed easily,” Rutz said.
And if all the things that happen in “Noises Off!” occurred in real life, Rutz thinks she’d probably react similarly.
The Poppy character is different than her role of Helen Keller’s mother, Kate.
Rutz wasn’t able to find out much about Kate, who lived in the late 1800s and early 1900s. So Rutz considered that time period and how women of that era may have acted.
She pictures Kate as being emotional and sensitive, but Poppy as funnier and more dramatic.
Hays appreciates the differences in the roles these actresses have assumed.
“They have done that impactful, dramatic piece and now this is farce and funny and frantic, but also equally a challenge. This is definitely the most difficult show I have ever directed, because of timing and it is complex.”
Hays believes people will want to come and see the humorous show.
“It’s an evening of comedy,” Hays said. “It is so funny. There’s no heavy message in it.”