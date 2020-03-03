Midland actresses playing very different roles in 'Noises Off!'

Then the evenings, Roberg came to rehearsal and portrayed Annie who loved Helen deeply and really wanted her student to understand and experience the world around her.

The emotions Roberg had while playing Sullivan were the same ones she experienced each day at her job.

“It was very interesting, because I’ve never felt more like myself on stage,” Roberg said. “I feel like the lines were blurred between when I felt like I was acting and when I felt like I was just being myself.”

In “Noises Off!” Roberg plays the very different role of the air-headed actress Brooke, who doesn’t catch on when everything goes wrong in the show and the cast must improvise.

“She does the play the way she has rehearsed it — even though it no longer makes sense,” Hays said.

Playing the dingy actress poses a challenge, because Roberg must say all of Brooke’s lines the same way — but all the cues are different the second time around.

Similarly, Garcia’s role as Helen Keller is much different than the part of Belinda, an actress who tries to fix everything.

Garcia considers her role as Keller to be the most impactful one she’s had.