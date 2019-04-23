When the Midland theater department decided on “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” as its spring musical this year, they — nor anyone else across the world — could have imagined that the performance would take the stage just a few short weeks after the 800-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris erupted in flames.
While the timing is purely coincidental, Assistant Director of Performing Arts Kyle Thomas says that the tragedy has put the “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” story and production into a different context for him and student performers.
“It strangely has taken the story in a different direction and turned it into a history piece,” he said. “Now part of the history of that building is lost, and so now in a show that celebrates it and references it and is really uses it as one of the major symbols in the show — it’s different.”
Midland University will present its production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at Kimmel Theatre from April 25-28. Shows on April 25-27 will be held at 7 p.m., with the final performance on Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m.
The musical version being performed by Midland students brings together both the original story brought forth in the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney film adaptation of the story.
“It’s really a much darker version which is closer to the novel, so people expecting the Disney show are not going to see that, but the songs will be familiar,” Thomas said.
Along with an ensemble cast and onstage choir, the Midland performance will be led by junior Andrew Schwimmer as the title character Quasimodo, with fellow juniors Chris Hernandez as Frollo and Brett Ashley as Esmeralda.
“Obviously the story centers on Quasimodo — who is the Hunchback of Notre Dame — who is deformed and has been a recluse in the cathedral,” Thomas said. “The story kicks off when he decides to go outside and venture out of the cathedral, and then that is the catalyst for all things that then catapult and kind of unwind.”
Thomas says the story told in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is surprisingly prescient despite the original novel being written in 1833 and set in the 1400s.
“It touches on loss, how we view beauty, and how we view sin in the world,” he said. “It even touches base on how cultures interact. It really brings up a lot of things without having to come out and say it directly, which shows that it is well-crafted storytelling.”
Tickets to performances of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at Kimmel Theater on Midland’s campus can be purchased at the door, online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets, or by calling the Kimmel box office at Purchase tickets at 402-941-6399.