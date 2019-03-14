Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre will be a busy place the next few days.
After Fremont High’s musical production of “Newsies” concludes on Saturday night, the theatre will be hosting a concert on Sunday evening.
7th Ave will be performing at 7 p.m. as part of the Fremont-Midland Concert Series.
7th Ave is a mixed vocal quartet brought together in 2016 by Chris Rupp, the founder of Home Free. Each member has a unique musical and performance background, allowing for a wide range of possibilities.
Combining elements of pop, swing, rockabilly, country and more, 7th Ave is aiming to re-invent and uproot the standard definitions of all of those genres through their innovative arrangements and fun performances.
Chris Rupp was born and raised in Mankato, Minnesota, where he spent his life surrounded by music with his mom as a professional musician.
After graduating from Mankato State University, he spent the next 10 years teaching privately and working to build Home Free into the sensation it is today after their 2013 season and victory on The Sing-Off.
He has collaborated with artists such as Kenny Rogers, The Oak Ridge Boys and others, and has released his own solo album of original music, Shine, as well as a collection of classical piano pieces.
Triston Rupp comes from the same musical Rupp family. Her degree from Mankato State is in musical theatre and she now pursues singing, acting and dancing in Los Angles. She has been seen on “Criminal Minds,” “Shark Tank” and the film, “About Last Night” with Kevin Hart.
Adam Bastien, from a small town in Michigan, began singing at the age of 12, mostly in the form of duets with Celine Dion CDs. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan, and has traveled the world as a singer on cruise ships. He has sung with several a cappella vocal groups, including The Alleycats, Blue Jupiter and Home Free.
Bastien now resides in New York City where he is singing for a live music production company, Element Music. He has performed for and with some of today’s most iconic performers, including Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie and Bette Midler.
Non-FMES member adult tickets are $20 for Sunday’s show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
The final show of the 2018-19 FMES lineup is coming up on May 24. Sons of Serendip will perform at 7 p.m. at Nell McPherson Theatre.
The quartet of four friends strives to embody the adjectives: Classy, genuine, spiritual, sensitive and timeless. Their concert program focuses on fairly contemporary music, some with a fresh twist.