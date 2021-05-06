Mother's Day weekend features a variety of area events

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to experience a museum without a large crowd?
The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is offering that exact opportunity this weekend.
From 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 8, adults ages 21 and over are invited to Flight Night, a special after-hours event at the museum near Ashland. Masks are required.
Guests will be able to stargaze with the Omaha Astronomical Society; enjoy free simulator rides; take guided museum tours of the HU-16 Albatross, Shuttle cockpit, Black Holes Exhibit, and Space Humanities Longest Journey Exhibit; tour the Heartland Astronaut Exhibit; watch shows in the planetarium; grab drink at the cash bar; and get their virtual reality on with Infinite Loop Virtual Reality.
All of the activities are included with your admission. Tickets are $14 for members and $20 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.sacmuseum.org.
Here’s a roundup of other area events taking place this weekend:
Live music
Bakersfield, which has been playing classic country music in the Omaha area since 1993, will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday on the main floor of Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.
Everyone is invited to listen to the band play some classic country and rockin’ oldies. There is no cover charge.
Prior to the music, the Eagles Club’s kitchen will be serving food from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad.
Hispanic festival
The community is invited to celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage in the area on Saturday at the first Fremont Hispanic Festival.
The festival will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. It will begin at First and Main streets in downtown Fremont, make its way up Main Street, and end at John C. Fremont Park.
A variety of family activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John C. Fremont Park. There will be craft booths, dance performers, food trucks, music and live entertainment.
Attendees can bring chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the day’s festivities. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Spring play
Fremont High School will be presenting its spring play, “You Can’t Take It With You,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.
The show is said to be “non-stop laughs full of quirky characters you’ll just love.”
In-person tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. There also is an online streaming option available for $5. Tickets may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.
Exhibit closing
Sunday is final day to view Lauritzen Gardens’ latest exhibit, “Fantastical Folklore.”
The colorful show set in the garden’s extensive plant kingdom has visitors exploring and learning more about the legends and lore of fantastical creatures and habitats around the world.
The legendary creatures found throughout this indoor exhibit were created by Lauritzen Gardens staff and artists from Hot Shops Art Center in Omaha.
“Fantastical Folklore” is designed as a one-way experience for guests. Face masks must be worn inside of the visitor and education center and the conservatory.
Lauritzen Gardens is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Timed tickets are required and may be purchased at www.lauritzengardens.org.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 12, and free for garden members and children 2 and under.
Lied Live Online
Sam Stacy will be the featured performer during the next Lied Live Online at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Stacy is a Lincoln native who recently received national attention after winning a spot on Team Blake on NBC’s “The Voice.” He was first introduced to music through choir at First Plymouth Congregational Church. He became involved in musical theater and taught himself to play guitar at age 12.
Stacy graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and has played numerous gigs during college and beyond. He is now a full-time musician in Los Angeles.
This event is being presented for both in-person and virtual audiences. It is free to attend in person, but a ticket is required. It also will be available to watch on the Lied Center Facebook page and the Lied at Home Roku channel.
To reserve a ticket, visit www.liedcenter.org.
Second chance
If you missed out on attending Junkstock: Spring Edition or the Renaissance Festival of Nebraska last weekend, you’re in luck. Both events are back for a second weekend.
Junkstock will again be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Dr., in Waterloo. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska welcomes guests from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St., in Papillion. The theme this weekend is Celts n’ Kilts.
Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 each for groups of 10 or more.