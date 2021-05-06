Mother's Day weekend features a variety of area events

Stacy graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and has played numerous gigs during college and beyond. He is now a full-time musician in Los Angeles.

This event is being presented for both in-person and virtual audiences. It is free to attend in person, but a ticket is required. It also will be available to watch on the Lied Center Facebook page and the Lied at Home Roku channel.

To reserve a ticket, visit www.liedcenter.org.

Second chance

If you missed out on attending Junkstock: Spring Edition or the Renaissance Festival of Nebraska last weekend, you’re in luck. Both events are back for a second weekend.

Junkstock will again be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Dr., in Waterloo. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska welcomes guests from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St., in Papillion. The theme this weekend is Celts n’ Kilts.

Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 each for groups of 10 or more.

