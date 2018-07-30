STAGECOACH – The STAGE Theater Touring Company, is be presenting a production of “Bonnie and Clyde: A New Musical” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Point Community Theatre in West Point.
“Bonnie and Clyde” was originally staged in Hickman in 2014, marking the show’s premiere performance in Nebraska.
“Bonnie and Clyde: A New Musical” is sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America. For ticket information, visit www.thestagetheater.com or call 402-512-1808.
The non-traditional score combines blues, gospel and rockabilly music. Due to mature themes and adult content, parental guidance is strongly suggested.