Musician plans performances at Fremont Opera House

The group plays a variety of music including rock and roll, pop, country — and even polkas on request.

“Ryan, our keyboard player, plays the accordion and if people request it, he’ll bring the accordion out and we’ll play polkas,” Shoemaker said.

About the time they started working as a wedding band, Shoemaker began looking for other avenues in which he could use his abilities.

His brother, who was working in child care at the time, suggested he put together a kids’ show and begin performing in daycare centers.

That was about six years ago.

“I took my acoustic guitar and I started with a few kids’ songs I wrote and some kid-friendly Top 40s and some classic kids’ songs and I started playing in childcare centers all around Omaha,” Shoemaker said.

His original songs include one about a sneezing dinosaur, who has allergies.

“With a lot of the kids’ songs, I try to incorporate things they can easily sing or catch on to — even with one listen-through of the song,” he said.

There’s a part in the song when the dinosaur sneezes and it’s easy for kids to pretend to sneeze along.