Musician plans performances at Fremont Opera House

What do weddings, dinosaurs and The Rat Pack have in common?
They’re all part of Aaron Shoemaker’s musical history.
And they’re part of his future as well.
This weekend, the family entertainer will present two shows for the public at Fremont Opera House.
Kids Rock! starts at 2 p.m. Saturday in the opera house at 541 N. Broad St. The 45-minute show is free and open to the public with no reservations required.
Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. The show will feature a mix of classic children’s songs, original music and kid-friendly Top 40 tunes. The show is designed to provide children with a chance to sing, dance and have fun in a positive environment.
A Golden Hits show — which starts at 7 p.m. Saturday — will take attendees back to the era of music by The Rat Pack, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and other artists.
Tickets for the evening show are $20 each and are available online at the website: https://fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-720-2332. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at Sampter’s at 517 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont or at the opera house on the night of the show.
Shoemaker’s entrance into musical entertainment began years ago. A singer and guitar player, Shoemaker performed in bands in college.
After college, he and his brother, Ben, chose to pursue their musical goals along with a bass player, Garrison “Gator” Garza.
“We decided we were going to try to make a run for it while we were young and we all quit our jobs and said, ‘We’re going to make money from music now,’” Aaron Shoemaker said.
They’d launch on a musical trek.
“We couldn’t look back — because we quit those jobs — and we went out and started playing all around the Midwest,” he noted.
The three musicians would add Matthew Tucci to the group, which they called Blu Simon.
Shoemaker said the band played in eight different states.
That, he said, forced them to become good at performing.
“When you go outside of your hometown — where nobody knows you — people look at you and say, ‘Why should I care?’ and you’ve got to show them why they should care by putting on a show,” he said.
The group performed for about four years and then transitioned into a wedding band and added members Logan Reising and Ryan Juhl.
They changed the name of their group to Something Blue.
“We’re now the No. 1 wedding band in the Omaha and Des Moines area,” Shoemaker said.
The group plays a variety of music including rock and roll, pop, country — and even polkas on request.
“Ryan, our keyboard player, plays the accordion and if people request it, he’ll bring the accordion out and we’ll play polkas,” Shoemaker said.
About the time they started working as a wedding band, Shoemaker began looking for other avenues in which he could use his abilities.
His brother, who was working in child care at the time, suggested he put together a kids’ show and begin performing in daycare centers.
That was about six years ago.
“I took my acoustic guitar and I started with a few kids’ songs I wrote and some kid-friendly Top 40s and some classic kids’ songs and I started playing in childcare centers all around Omaha,” Shoemaker said.
His original songs include one about a sneezing dinosaur, who has allergies.
“With a lot of the kids’ songs, I try to incorporate things they can easily sing or catch on to — even with one listen-through of the song,” he said.
There’s a part in the song when the dinosaur sneezes and it’s easy for kids to pretend to sneeze along.
“The goal with kids’ songs is to write something that’s both fun for the parents and the kids can really quickly catch on to something in the song so they can feel like they’re having fun being a part of it,” he said.
At the same time he was looking into kids’ shows, Shoemaker assembled an act with the music of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley and began advertising with retirement homes.
“I quickly found success in that and I started going all around the Midwest,” he said.
He now travels as far north as Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He sings in Grand Island, Fremont, Norfolk and Lincoln. He also sings in Des Moines, Iowa, and in a host of small towns.
For the Golden Hits song, Shoemaker performs a Las Vegas-style Rat Pack show.
Such songs include: “Come Fly with Me,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head?” and “My Way.”
Shoemaker also will tell a love story while he sings and each song will lead into the story.
“You’re going to be able to step back in time to those early ‘60s when crooners were king and you’re going to be able to enjoy yourself and relax with some great music,” he said.
First State Bank & Trust Company is sponsoring the show.
The public is encouraged to attend the show in the opera house, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Next month, an opera house luncheon is set for March 11.
Lee Meyer, opera house president, will direct “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” performed by the Fremont Community Players in April.