National tour of 'Hamilton' is coming to Lied Center for Performing Arts

The national tour of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” will be coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln as part of the 2022-23 Glenn Korff Broadway Series.

The 16-show engagement, set for Aug. 2-13, 2023, will tie the record for the longest run of a Broadway show in the 30-plus-year history of the Lied Center.

The best way to guarantee tickets for “Hamilton” is to purchase a season subscription for the 2022-23 Glenn Korff Broadway Series.

Subscribers who renew their subscription will be able to guarantee their seats for the Lincoln premiere of “Hamilton” before tickets become available to the general public.

The full Broadway season will be announced March 23, and season subscriptions will be available for purchase March 29. Information regarding how to purchase group and single tickets will be announced later.

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

For more information on the musical’s Lied Center run, liedcenter.org.

