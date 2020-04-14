Nebraska organizations can apply for federal CARES funds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As part of the $2 trillion federal CARES Act passed by Congress to provide economic relief to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, $75 million each was allocated to the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to assist the many organizations operating within the cultural sector that preserve history, inspire creative thinking, nurture the arts, foster understanding between citizens, and maintain the nation’s identity as a diverse, free society.

Of that amount, 40% is designated to be divided among the state arts and humanities councils for distribution in their respective states. These councils are well positioned to work with local arts, humanities and cultural organizations that are struggling to retain staff, remain in operation and serve their respective communities due to this crisis.

Currently, the Nebraska Arts Council (NAC) and Humanities Nebraska (HN) are in the process of setting up systems for allocating CARES Act funds to arts and humanities organizations of all sizes throughout Nebraska. Both councils intend to grant out 100% of the funds received from NEA and NEH in order to maximize the aid that is provided to cultural organizations in the state. The funding is intended for general operating support, not for specific programs or projects.