New Durham exhibit features the science and history of the guitar

The National GUITAR Museum was founded to promote and preserve the legacy of the guitar and is the world’s first museum dedicated to the history, science, evolution, and cultural impact of the guitar.

The NGM launched the “GUITAR” exhibit in 2011. It is booked at sites across the country for the next several years.

At the completion of the tour, one U.S. city will be chosen to become the permanent home of The National GUITAR Museum.

Each person visiting The Durham Museum must secure a ticket (for a specific date and arrival time) in advance at www.DurhamMuseum.org or by calling 402-444-5071. “GUITAR” is included with museum admission of $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for children 3-12. Admission is free for members and children age 2 and under.

Guests are required to wear masks and social distance while visiting the museum.

In conjunction with the “GUITAR” exhibition, The Durham has partnered with the Omaha Conservatory of Music to showcase how instruments can be made from all kinds of things.