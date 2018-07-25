A new festival will be brightening up midtown Omaha this weekend.
Instead of using canvases to create works of art, artists will be transforming patches of sidewalk into masterpieces.
The inaugural Midtown Crossing Chalk Art Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday at Midtown Crossing, 31st Avenue and Farnam Street.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, the public is invited to watch artists create their chalk art pieces. The artwork will be found along Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing. Admission to the festival is free.
Artists will spend hours on their intricate designs to bring them to life. Each piece will be sketched out and colored in vibrant pastel chalk.
As visitors admire the artwork, they are encouraged to chat with the artists while they work on their craft.
Artists who have been chosen to participate in the chalk art festival will be working alongside and learning from two professional chalk artists (known as madonnaris), Michael Rieger and Randy Segura.
While the concept of a chalk art festival is new to Omaha, these festivals are popular around the world, from Curtatone, Italy, to Denver, Colorado.
Denver’s annual chalk art festival features more than 200 artists, including Rieger and Segura, spending hours turning the streets of Larimer Square into a museum of chalk art.
“The chalk art event follows street painting traditions that originated in 16th century Renaissance Italy when artists began transforming pavement into canvas using chalk. The artists were called madonnari after their customary practice of creating chalk paintings of the Madonna,” said promotional material about the event. “Historically, madonnari were known for their lives of travel and freedom, making their living from coins received from passers-by.
“With World War II came many hardships, greatly reducing the number of artists. The art form was not officially brought back to life until 1972 when the small town of Grazie di Curtatone in Italy started the first international street painting competition. Today, artists worldwide are taking to the streets, bringing with them new ideas, techniques and excitement for this ancient form of expression.”
Musicians will be playing throughout the weekend festival. The schedule includes: Josh Powell, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; Kali Indiana, 3-5 p.m. Saturday; Erin Crosby, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; Dave & Matt, 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
Because all of the chalk art will be on the sidewalks, there will be no interruption to traffic.
Midtown Crossing offers three hours free parking with retail validation in both of the parking garages, accessible from 33rd, Farnam and Harney streets. The first three hours are free with retail validation, and visitors pay $1 for each hour thereafter.
Metered parking also is available along Farnam Street and within Turner Park.