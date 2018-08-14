It was a rewarding moment for Anne Sorensen-Wang.
At the time, she was teaching music to junior high kids in Arizona, when a violin student named, Isaiah, became vocal in class.
“I don’t know if I can do this,” he said about a difficult part in a piece they were learning.
Suddenly, a cello player piped up.
“All right, everybody who believes Isaiah can do it — raise your bows in the air,” the young musician said.
The entire class of seventh- and eighth-graders raised their bows in the air — without any prompting from their teacher.
“OK, let’s try it again,” Isaiah said.
Sorensen-Wang was pleased.
“That’s when you know you’ve created a culture in your classroom where students support each other, which is great,” she said.
Today, Sorensen-Wang is working with a team at Midland University to create a similar environment for students and staff.
She is new at Midland, stepping into her role as director of performing arts on July 30.
A 2003 Fremont High School graduate, Sorensen-Wang has returned to her hometown after a wealth of experiences to help lead and grow MU’s performing arts program.
“I’ve only been here two weeks, but the people here are fantastic,” she said. “They’re passionate about what they do.”
Her own passion for music began years ago.
Sorensen-Wang was 5 years old when she began playing violin via the Suzuki method, which focuses on the triangle of teacher, student and parent. Parents are involved and practice with their child at home.
“I had a really wonderful teacher in Omaha and so every week my mom and I would drive to Omaha and take lessons,” she said. “Violin has always been the instrument I love most and the focus of most of my musical activities.”
From starting to play “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” on the violin, Sorensen-Wang progressed.
She got involved in band, choir and orchestra at Fremont High. She enjoyed playing drums at football games and for the pep band. She was in the Omaha Area Youth Orchestras and the youth symphony.
After she graduated from FHS, she went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to become a speech pathologist.
“That only lasted a semester and a half,” she said.
She credits the late Alice Johnson with helping redirect her career path.
Johnson, an FHS orchestra instructor, was the master teacher for the UNL String Project.
With this program, university students could teach classes and private lessons under the guidance of a master teacher.
Johnson convinced Sorensen-Wang to participate.
“That experience really changed my career trajectory,” Sorensen-Wang said. “Teaching in the String Project, I realized just how much I loved teaching and that I wanted to be teaching music.”
She changed her major to music education and said she had a fantastic experience with great teachers, professors and students at UNL. She played in the orchestra and string quartets. She played electric violin in a rock band.
In 2007, she got a job as a teacher in Millard Public Schools, where she enjoyed the support of other teachers and the community.
For three years, she taught fourth- through eighth-grade orchestra.
She then became a teaching assistant in a violin studio at Arizona State University in Tempe, where she earned a master’s degree in music and violin performance.
Originally, she planned to be there only two years, but met her future husband, Chunyang Wang, who was working on his doctorate. Wang had earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in double bass from the Juilliard School in New York City.
They married in 2013.
After earning her master’s degree, Sorensen-Wang got a job teaching at Fremont Junior High School — not in Nebraska — but in the Mesa, Arizona. She also was the performing arts chair for Mesa Public Schools and performed with the MusicaNova Orchestra and Arizona Opera.
Sorensen-Wang taught in Mesa for six years, before applying for and being offered the job at Midland.
“It was a hard decision to make since I’d been in Arizona for eight years. You have a lot of great connections with your friends and professionally,” she said.
But she made the decision to move back to Nebraska.
“I couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to have a really exciting new job and be close to family and friends,” she said.
Sorensen-Wang’s parents live in Fremont. Her dad, Art, builds custom cabinetry.
Her mom, Vicki, taught special education and then later science for Fremont Public Schools.
Sorensen-Wang accepted the MU job in May.
“It was a little bit of a whirlwind, because we (she and her spouse) had summer plans to go to China and Thailand,” she said. “We had about two weeks after I accepted the job to pack up our apartment, move out and then we were in China this summer, visiting Chunyang’s family, being tourists and traveling.”
They flew back to Phoenix, where their belongings were in storage and her parents drove from Fremont to Arizona to help them move their stuff to Fremont.
She started five days later at Midland.
At MU, she will lead the performing arts department – which has five areas: vocal music, instrumental, theater, theater tech and dance.
Each is a separate program, but all work together.
Her job will involve helping the programs grow in quality and number of students.
“Midland is incredible in the way it supports the performing arts and sees it as a very important part of the university — and wants to see it grow,” she said. “There’s so many places where you’re fighting for support for the arts and so to come to a place where it’s supported is really refreshing.”
Since she is new at the university, Sorensen-Wang is seeing how things work at Midland.
“What I’ve observed in the first two weeks is that one of Midland’s strengths is its people and there’s so many good things happening here already that I have to figure out how I fit in and how I can really help move the program forward,” she said.
She sees many possibilities.
In the meantime, she paused on Monday to remember the support those junior high students showed for Isaiah.
“As a teacher, you want to be able to create that culture — when you’re working with kids — that they know it’s not always going to be easy, but you work together,” she said. “You support each other and that’s how you’re able to move forward and learn and get things done.
“And as a group create that wonderful musical performance.”
She would like to see the same environments at MU.
“You want that with the students at Midland, but you also want that with the team of people who are teaching those students — the kind of environment where you support each other and you work together and it’s OK to fail sometimes, but you keep moving forward,” she said.