The 2018-19 Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series will kick off on a rocking note.
Holy Rocka Rollaz, which plays early rock ‘n’ roll, will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. The concert is the first of seven shows part of this season’s Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series.
Minnesota’s Holy Rocka Rollaz performs hits by Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash and many more – played just the way those legends played it. The band brings back the sound, the look, the memories and nostalgia of one of America’s most treasured eras.
Front man Mark Flora with his fellow musicians, drummer Matt Alexander and stand-up bassist/vocalist Lisa Lynn have played many stages, including the legendary Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, on the stage where Buddy Holly played his last show.
These rock ‘n’ roll veterans love seeing different generations enjoy this classic music together.
Memberships for the 2018-19 FMES season, which brings Broadway-caliber shows to Fremont, are currently on sale.
A single membership is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25.
Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door.
Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
FMES season sponsors are the Fremont Tribune and Midland University.
In addition to Holy Rocka Rollaz, this season’s lineup also includes:
Oct. 14: Presidio Brass, 7 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre. This show combines a brass quintet, piano and percussion with fresh original arrangements.
Oct. 28: DSQ Electric, 7 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre. The Dallas String Quartet (DSQ) Electric plays contemporary and classic music on both electric and traditional string instruments.
Nov. 25: Leon Sings Noel, 4 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre. The matinee concert will feature baritone Leon Williams singing traditional Christmas carols, sacred as well as traditional and popular carols.
Jan. 24-27: “Once Upon A Mattress,” Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre. The comical, romantic and melodic musical has a spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship that provides some side-splitting shenanigans.
March 17: 7th Ave, 7 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre. The mixed vocal quartet combines elements of pop, swing, rockability, country and more.
May 24: Sons of Serendip, 7 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre. The quartet of four friends strives to embody the adjectives: Classy, genuine, spiritual, sensitive and timeless.