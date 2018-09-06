As students embark on a new school year, families are invited to enjoy one last blast of summer at The Rose Theater.
The Omaha children’s theater will be opening its 2018-19 season on Friday with “Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt.” The end-of-summer family vacation adventure runs through Sept. 23.
Based upon the popular Judy Moody series of children’s books, “Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt” finds third grader Judy Moody in a bit of a mood.
A child with an overactive imagination, Judy believes she has the most boring life ever, a point made even more clear to her on the first day of third grade when she learns about the exciting vacations taken by her classmates. She’s been given a school assignment to create a “Me collage,” and her know-it-all little brother Stink keeps getting in the way.
“Judy is a character who has these bursts of emotion and sometimes these can get her into a little bit of trouble or cause problems for her, but she is ultimately a very expressive child,” Rose artistic director Matthew Gutschick said.
When the Moody family drops anchor on Ocracoke Island for a weekend getaway, Judy uses her creativity and problem solving skills (with some help from her brother, Stink) as she tries to win a “T-shirt with words” she can show off to her friends.
The solution lies in a hunt to find Scurvy Sam’s secret pirate treasure. Judy and Stink spend their time on the island solving the clues and uncovering the codes in search of gold.
“I think my favorite moment in the show is when Stink wants to give up on the treasure hunt,” Gutschick said. “Judy then has a fantasy about her parents’ reaction to losing Stink, and she immediately pops back into reality to encourage her brother. I think it encapsulates the sense of adventure, imagination and theatrical comedy that the piece does so well.”
Rose artist educator Kendra Ball plays Judy Moody and Rose veteran Robby Stone plays her little brother Stink, marking Stone’s 20th role on The Rose stage. Newcomer Mareshah Smith plays Judy’s mom in her premiere role at The Rose.
She is joined by Karl Houser as Dad, Al Kroeten as Tall Boy, and Hayley Greenstreet as Smart Girl. Zach Kloppenborg and Jessica Burrill-Logue take on the duties of playing a multitude of supporting roles throughout the show.
Scenic designer Matthew D. Hamel has created a cartoon-like set that gives the impression that it is viewed through a pirate’s telescope and evokes a sense of portholes on a ship.
“Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt” is a national collaboration with seven of the country’s leading children’s theaters, a first-of-its-kind commission of this magnitude. The production began as an idea from Michael Bobbitt of Adventure Theatre MTC in Rockville, Maryland.
Performances of the show are on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The 2 p.m. show on Sept. 15 will be interpreted for people who are deaf or hard of hearing; this show also will include audio description services for audience members who are blind. Contact The Rose Box Office at 402-345-4849 for more information.
Tickets are $20 for general admission seating. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.