Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be offering care to a unique type of animal this weekend.

Skilled staff will be on hand to give special treatment to teddy bears – or other stuffed animals – during the zoo’s annual Teddy Bear Weekend.

Guests are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to the zoo for repair and care from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Teddy Bear Weekend Clinic will be held at Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Pavilion near the zoo’s main entrance.

Stuffed animals will go through a check-up including height, heartbeat, ear and eye exams and, if needed, a trip to the Emergency Room. The Emergency Room will be closing at 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, so guests should arrive early if their furry friend needs a special trip to the ER.

The clinic is designed as a way for kids to familiarize themselves with the health care community and what they may expect if they need to visit a doctor, hospital or dentist.

Event activities are free to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium members or with regular paid zoo admission. Children, ages 3-11, who bring in their favorite stuffed animal will receive free admission to the zoo when accompanied by a paying adult.

Here are some additional events taking place in the area this weekend:

“Cinderella”

The Arlington High School Music Department will be presenting “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” in the high school’s gym this weekend.

This Broadway version is an updated take on the traditional fairy tale that has captured audiences’ imaginations since 1957. The Broadway version, which was remade with “modern sensibilities,” was nominated for a Tony Award for best musical revival in 2013.

Shows will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Children 4 and younger will be admitted free. Students are considered anyone who is currently enrolled in school (elementary, secondary or college). Seniors are individuals 55 and over.

For more information, contact Allison Mastny at Allison.mastny@apseagles.org or 402-478-4171, Ext. 135.

“The Stinky Cheese Man”

The Rose Theater in Omaha is hosting performances of “The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales” through March 26.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.

The silly fairy tale fun is based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, and adapted for the stage by John Glore. This humorous parody, which is suitable for all ages, runs about 60 minutes without an intermission.

Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase by calling 402-345-4849 or visiting rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores. Reservations are required.

Lifestyle & Home Expo

The Omaha Lifestyle & Home Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The expo will showcase home improvement, remodeling, landscaping, décor and more. This year’s expo also will feature lifestyle elements and activities for the whole family.

Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over, $7 for seniors 65 and over, free for children 12 and under, and free for anyone with a military ID.

Lawn and Leisure Show

The 21st Annual Husker Lawn and Leisure Show will take place Friday through Sunday at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln. Show hours are 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $7 with kids 12 and under admitted free. Because U-Stop is an admission sponsor, attendees can stop by any of their 28 convenience store locations and obtain a half-off full price admission voucher to be redeemed at the show.

The show will feature landscape displays and a variety of exhibits. The Nebraska Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be available to answer any flower and vegetable gardening questions.

Hands-on activities for children will be available from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Nebraska Safety Council and the Nebraska State Patrol will be providing free hands-on safety activities.

The first 200 people each day will receive a free Nebraska Lottery ticket (must be 19 or older).