Cinco de Mayo is on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the celebration will be limited to one day.
The three-day Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival will begin Friday and continue through Sunday along and around historic South 24th Street between L and P streets in the heart of South Omaha.
A full carnival with rides and midway games will be open from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
A food and beer garden where visitors can enjoy a wide variety of food and refreshments will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and will be open throughout the festival.
A kickoff concert is set for 7 p.m. Friday. Mexican national act La Alianza Nortena will take the main stage after opening act Grupo Sexto Grado.
Miss Cinco de Mayo, Junior Miss Cinco de Mayo and Little Miss Cinco de Mayo will be crowned at 6 p.m. Friday.
The annual Cinco de Mayo parade – one of the largest in the Midwest – will travel southbound along 24th Street between D and L streets. It features floats, marching bands and unique entertainers.
The 2019 Grand Marshals are from local sports organizations. They represent Assumption-Guadalupe Parish basketball and baseball (Greg Perea), Creighton University soccer (Johnny Torres), Victory Boxing Club (Servando Perales), Omaha Latino Soccer Interligas (Franco Rafael and Sergio Martinez), Omaha Bryan High School tennis (Ricardo Hernandez) and South Omaha’s DG’s Boxing Club (Daniel Guardiola), along with Police Athletics for Community Engagement – PACE.
Food and merchandise vendors will offer a variety of food and snacks including authentic Mexican fare, refreshments, souvenirs and information.
Kids’ World will be open on Saturday and Sunday. It will feature activities for children ages 2 to 10. A youth area will feature activities and entertainment for pre-teens and teens.
Saturday’s beer garden will feature free live music on two stages with plenty of room for dancing.
A Mariachi Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. This unique outdoor Mass features liturgical music led by a traditional mariachi and Assumption-Guadalupe Catholic Church.
The mission of Cinco de Mayo Omaha is to promote the Mexican culture and bring awareness to South Omaha while raising funds for local non-profit groups that serve the South Omaha community.
Since the first local Cinco de Mayo was organized decades ago as a small South Omaha celebration concurrent to celebrations in Mexican-American communities throughout the United States, the Omaha event has grown into a full-fledged festival and a destination for celebrants of all cultural backgrounds.
Attendance continues to increase, and this year’s festival is expected to welcome over 100,000 visitors from the area as well as surrounding states.