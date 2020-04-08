Omaha Summer Arts Festival canceled for 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival (OSAF), presented by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), has followed the guidance of the City of Omaha and Douglas County Health Department and has canceled this year’s festival due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will return to North Downtown in 2021 on June 11, 12 and 13.

In response to the cancelation, the OSAF will continue to promote and support its juried artists, performers, food vendors, partners and sponsors as much as possible. The festival is working on a plan to offer a one-day virtual experience in place of the 2020 event on Saturday, June 6. Viewers may expect an artists’ gallery for shopping, live-streamed music, recipes from food vendors and short videos of hands-on crafts.

Additional information and resources will be available on the Omaha Summer Arts Festival website, www.summerarts.org, in the near future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0