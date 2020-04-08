Omaha Summer Arts Festival canceled for 2020
View Comments

Omaha Summer Arts Festival canceled for 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Omaha Summer Arts Festival

This year's Omaha Summer Arts Festival has been canceled. The festival, which typically takes place in downtown Omaha, features a variety of fine arts and crafts.

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival (OSAF), presented by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), has followed the guidance of the City of Omaha and Douglas County Health Department and has canceled this year’s festival due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will return to North Downtown in 2021 on June 11, 12 and 13.

In response to the cancelation, the OSAF will continue to promote and support its juried artists, performers, food vendors, partners and sponsors as much as possible. The festival is working on a plan to offer a one-day virtual experience in place of the 2020 event on Saturday, June 6. Viewers may expect an artists’ gallery for shopping, live-streamed music, recipes from food vendors and short videos of hands-on crafts.

Additional information and resources will be available on the Omaha Summer Arts Festival website, www.summerarts.org, in the near future.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News