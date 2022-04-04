 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One transported after train-truck collision

  • Updated
  • 0
Semi vs. Train accident

Fremont Rural Volunteer firefighters responded to the scene of a train, truck collision late Monday afternoon at Yager Road and County Road S, north of Fremont. A truck driver was transported to Methoidist Fremont Health. No condition report was available at that time.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

A truck driver was taken to Methodist Fremont Health following a collision between a BNSF train and a semi-trailer truck.

Fremont Rural Assistant Fire Chief Martin Jacoby said firefighters were dispatched at 4:24 p.m. Monday to Yager Road and County Road S north of Fremont.

The accident occurred when the train hit the tanker truck which was on the railroad tracks.

Jacoby said the train hit the rear set of tires on the semi’s trailer.

He said the truck had just been emptied of anhydrous ammonia. The truck was lying on its side later Monday afternoon.

Martin said a little damage occurred to the engine of the train, which was carrying ethanol.

The condition of the truck driver was unknown late Monday afternoon and no other details were available.

Besides the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department firefighters and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

