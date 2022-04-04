One transported after train-truck collision

A truck driver was taken to Methodist Fremont Health following a collision between a BNSF train and a semi-trailer truck.

Fremont Rural Assistant Fire Chief Martin Jacoby said firefighters were dispatched at 4:24 p.m. Monday to Yager Road and County Road S north of Fremont.

The accident occurred when the train hit the tanker truck which was on the railroad tracks.

Jacoby said the train hit the rear set of tires on the semi’s trailer.

He said the truck had just been emptied of anhydrous ammonia. The truck was lying on its side later Monday afternoon.

Martin said a little damage occurred to the engine of the train, which was carrying ethanol.

The condition of the truck driver was unknown late Monday afternoon and no other details were available.

Besides the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department firefighters and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

