Over 300 tattoo artists will be taking part in this weekend's Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival

Are you thinking about getting a tattoo?

If you answered yes, then the Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival is just for you. And even if you answered no, there’s more to this weekend’s festival than just tattoos.

The Fifth Annual Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival will take place from Friday through Sunday, Jan. 13-15, at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Hours of the show are 2-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Over 300 of the world’s best tattoo artists are said to be attending the festival. That includes the top local, national and international artists.

Tickets to the festival are $20 per day or $40 for a three-day pass. Tickets are only sold at the door. Admission is free for kids younger than 12.

The cost of getting a tattoo at the festival is up to each individual artist.

Featured celebrities who will be available to meet and greet guests include: Aaron Is from “Ink Master” Seasons 5 and 9, Omar Gonzalez from FAME Tattoos, Jake Parsons from “Ink Master” Season 13, Trocon Talhouk from VH1, Charles Whitfield from VH1, and Al Fliction and Team Fliction.

Numerous vendors will have everything from industrial supplies to clothing, artwork and jewelry.

A variety of performers also will be part of the three-day festival. Those performers include Ringling Brother’s star James Maltman, “America’s Got Talent” stars Captain and Maybelle, The Daredevil from Down Under Alakazam, the Verona Fink Burlesque Sideshow, and Cenobyte Suspension.

A schedule of each day’s entertainment can be found online at villainarts.com/current/#Performers.

Daily tattoo competitions also are part of the festival, giving attendees an opportunity to show off their tattoos.

Some other events taking place in the area include:

Cabin Fever Antique Show

Over 60 dealers representing seven states can be found at this weekend’s Cabin Fever Antique Show.

This antique lover’s event will take place from 2-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Event Center, 84th Street and Havelock Avenue, in Lincoln.

Admission is $8, which is good for both days. Ages 15 and younger will be admitted free.

New this year will be hourly drawings for $50 shopping vouchers.

Family Soup Supper

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of Izaak Walton will be hosting a Family Soup Supper on Saturday at Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Chili, chicken noodle, ham and bean and possibly more soups will be offered. Meals also will include a sandwich, coffee or juice, and dessert.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The price will include 20 free games of bingo. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter raises funds for scholarships, Missouri River cleanups, kids fishing day, Girl Scouts, and many other conservation programs.

Bingo Night

The Fremont Area Veterans Coalition will be sponsoring a bingo night from 5-11 p.m. Saturday at Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.

The cost is $10 per person. Bingo sheets will be $1. Food will be provided.

The Fremont Area Veterans Coalition works to enhance the quality of life for area veterans, military and families.

Free admission

The Durham Museum in Omaha will be offering admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Visitors are welcome to join the museum as it highlights MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service, and an inclusive, hopeful future for all.

In addition to the museum’s permanent exhibitions, guests can participate in an Omaha history scavenger hunt to win giveaways, contribute to a community art project, view a screening of the famous “I Have a Dream” speech and have a chance to enter to win a museum membership for the year.

The Malcolm X Foundation will host a table from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and give out free copies of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” by Alex Haley. Guests also can see a visual comparison and contrast of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. At 1 p.m., there will be a special musical performance by students from Nelson Mandela Elementary School.

There is no fee for admission and no registration is necessary. No advanced tickets are required for this year’s event.