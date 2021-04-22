Pirates, toys, ghosts and guitars highlight this weekend's slate of area events

Riverwest Park will be undergoing a bit of a makeover this weekend.
The park, located at 233rd Street and West Maple Road near Elkhorn, will be the site of the 18th Annual Nebraska Renaissance Faire & Medieval Pageant and the 13th Annual Midlands Pirate Festival.
The unique combination of events will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25.
Jousting knights on horseback will meet pirates and Vikings with many other themed entertainment in between. There will be four stages of rotating performers in addition to an assortment of hands-on activities, games of skill, living history displays and treasure hunt surprises.
Artisan merchants from all over the region will be selling their unique goods – from jewelry to historical weapons – in the village marketplace.
The feasting court will feature Amos Foods with their roasted turkey legs, along with other vendors and a beer garden.
There also will be dedicated entertainment and activities for children.
Admission is $13 for adults, $7 for kids from 7-13 ages, with kids 6 and under admitted free. Two-day passes are $21 and $11, respectively. Parking is free.
For a list of all the acts, entertainers and merchants, go to www.nebfaire.com.
Here’s a rundown of a few other events planned in the area this weekend:
Toy show
The Midwest Collectible Toy Show is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Omaha Fire Fighters Union Hall at 6005 Grover St. in Omaha.
The toy show will feature 6,000 square feet of new and vintage pop culture collectibles, including: Star Wars, Star Trek, LEGO, DC and Marvel superheroes, comic books, posters, action figures, sculptural art, model kits, vintage toys, books, board games, statues, Hot Wheels, Matchbox cars, GI Joe, Transformers, Ghostbusters, custom-made items, art work and more.
Family Traditions BBQ and Sweets Catering will be onsite serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from their food truck in the north parking lot.
Admission and parking at the show are free.
Paranormal convention
If you’re interested in all things paranormal, Haunticon Omaha is the event for you.
Haunticon Omaha is similar to a “Comic-Con,” but is centered on ghosts, cryptids, aliens and other bizarre things.
The convention is planned for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Sokol Auditorium in Omaha.
There will be more than 50 vendors, special guests you may recognize from mainstream paranormal TV, haunted locations from around the country, keynote speakers on various topics, a haunted photography contest and more. A live concert by JB Acoustic is set for 5-7 p.m.
A cash bar and concessions will be available.
All attendees must be a minimum of 8 years old. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at www.haunticonomaha.com/tickets.
Exhibits ending
Two popular area museum exhibits are coming to a close this weekend.
“Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World” at The Durham Museum and “Wendy Red Star” at Joslyn Art Museum” both will end on Sunday.
“Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World” takes visitors of all ages on an engaging exploration of the art, science, sound, history and pop culture behind the world’s most popular instrument.
The exhibit features a unique collection of more than 70 instruments, along with performance video, models and more.
The Durham Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Each person visiting must secure a ticket (for a specific date and arrival time) in advance at www.durhammuseum.org or by calling 402-444-5071. Guests are required to wear masks and social distance while visiting the museum.
“Wendy Red Star” engages the history of the 1898 Indian Congress, a gathering of citizens of 35 Native American nations in present-day North Omaha. Red Star engages the complex historical dynamics with a life-size replica expo booth of the kind that displayed farm produce, accompanied by American flags and fanfare.
In place of produce, Red Star arranged hundreds of meticulously-cut out photographic reproductions of Indian Congress members’ portraits taken by Frank Rinehart in his studio in downtown Omaha.
“Wendy Red Star” is included in free general museum admission. Timed tickets may be reserved by visiting www.joslyn.org.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.