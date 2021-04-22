Pirates, toys, ghosts and guitars highlight this weekend's slate of area events

Riverwest Park will be undergoing a bit of a makeover this weekend.

The park, located at 233rd Street and West Maple Road near Elkhorn, will be the site of the 18th Annual Nebraska Renaissance Faire & Medieval Pageant and the 13th Annual Midlands Pirate Festival.

The unique combination of events will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25.

Jousting knights on horseback will meet pirates and Vikings with many other themed entertainment in between. There will be four stages of rotating performers in addition to an assortment of hands-on activities, games of skill, living history displays and treasure hunt surprises.

Artisan merchants from all over the region will be selling their unique goods – from jewelry to historical weapons – in the village marketplace.

The feasting court will feature Amos Foods with their roasted turkey legs, along with other vendors and a beer garden.

There also will be dedicated entertainment and activities for children.

Admission is $13 for adults, $7 for kids from 7-13 ages, with kids 6 and under admitted free. Two-day passes are $21 and $11, respectively. Parking is free.