The upcoming week is filled with holiday events.
From craft shows to cookie boutiques to visits from Santa and his reindeer, there is something for everyone. Following are just 13 of those area holiday events taking place this week. More events can be found in today’s entertainment calendar.
Holiday Cultural Festival
The Durham Museum in Omaha invites the public to learn how the world celebrates this joyful time of year during the Holiday Cultural Festival from 5-9 p.m. Friday.
Over 40 local cultural organizations will display their crafts and traditional dress while musicians and dancers perform throughout the evening. Ethnic foods and gifts will be available for purchase. Regular museum admission applies.
Cookie and candy boutique
St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 300 S. 2nd St. in Cedar Bluffs will host its 27th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique from 9 a.m. until gone on Saturday. Christmas cookies and candies will be sold for $6.50 per pound. Free coffee and cookies also will be served.
Craft show
The 41st Annual Fremont Parks and Recreation Department Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Christensen Field Main Arena in Fremont.
Admission is $1. All proceeds go to entertainment at the Fremont Friendship Center.
Christmas bazaar
St. Patrick’s Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar begins with morning coffee and sweet rolls from 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.
The event also will include live music, vendors, baked goods, cookies, candy and raffle items.
A luncheon will feature a roast pork dinner for $10 or sloppy joe, chips, salad and a dessert for $7.
Cookie walk
The youth of Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting a cookie walk from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall, 1546 N. Luther Road, in Fremont. The event will feature a variety of homemade cookies and treats. You can purchase a container and fill it with your favorites. Proceeds will support Trinity’s youth attending the national youth gathering.
Christmas bazaar
The 74th Annual Christmas Bazaar at First Congregational Church, UCC, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1550 N. Broad St. in Fremont.
The event will include cookies sold by the pound, the traditional luncheon, a silent auction, Santa’s Attic and the Book Nook.
Christmas festival
Our Little Christmas Festival & Open House will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The event will feature local choirs and ensembles, cookies, cider and more. A $5 donation will be collected at the door. There also will be a silent auction for wreaths decorated by local businesses.
Christmas on the Prairie
The annual Christmas on the Prairie is planned from 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Saunders County Historical Society Museum, 240 N. Walnut St., in Wahoo.
The family event will feature Humanities speakers, musical entertainment, a quilt show, needle artist, bake sale, silent auction, refreshments, and children’s activities. Admission is free.
Road to Bethlehem
Calvary Baptist Church at 904 N. Bell St. in Fremont will present Road to Bethlehem at 6 p.m. Saturday. The outdoor event tells the Christmas story with the sights and sounds of the first century. There will be shepherds, a Roman soldier, and wise men. The night will finish with complimentary hot cocoa and cookies. Admission is free.
Family festival
The KETV Family Festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at various locations in Omaha. Downtown arts and cultural institutions will provide free admission and hands-on activities for the entire family. Free trolley service provided by Ollie the Trolley will connect the participating locations: Omaha Children’s Museum, Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, W. Dale Clark (Main) Library, The Durham Museum, downtown YMCA and Joslyn Art Museum. Admission is free.
Photos with Santa
Pet owners are invited to bring their dogs to Photos with Santa from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Fremont Mall. The event, presented by FurEver Home Inc., is a time for dogs to get their picture taken with Santa. The cost is $10 per photo. There also will be a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit FurEver Home Inc.
Christmas open house
The May Museum at 1643 N. Nye Ave. in Fremont will host its annual Christmas open house from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. All of the museum’s rooms will be decorated, including 12 trees adorned with a variety of ornaments. Light refreshments will be served admission is free.
Santa’s Village
Santa’s Village will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., in Fremont.
Professional pictures will be taken with Santa. Personal cameras also are welcome. The event also will feature cookies and cocoa, live entertainment and live reindeer.