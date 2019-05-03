Who’s going to get the farm? And what are they going to do with it? Will your future plans for your land create harmony or strife for your family? Or have you even started to think that far ahead?
“Map of My Kingdom,” a play focusing on farmland transfer, will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Point Community Theater, 237 N. Main St., in West Point. A second performance will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cox Activity Center Theater on Northeast Community College campus, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Admission is free, hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Community College Foundation.
The drama tackling land transition is by Mary Swander, and commissioned by Practical Farmers of Iowa. In the play, a lawyer and mediator share stories of how farmers and landowners approach land successions.
“We hope this play will inspire the hesitant and the fearful to start the conversation that cannot wait,” said Sandra Renner, project associate with the Center for Rural Affairs.
“In the next 10 to 15 years, a tremendous amount of land transfer will take place as the average age of Nebraska farmers is around 56.4 years old.”
The featured actor is Lindsay Bauer, a theatre educator from northwest Iowa. An audience discussion will follow the performance with Dave Goeller, retired deputy director of North Central Risk Management Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
These are the final performances in a series of four in Nebraska and six in Iowa. The Iowa performances were co-hosted by the Practical Farmers of Iowa.