The Omaha Community Playhouse will soon be transformed into a winter wonderland.
The playhouse’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” will open Friday in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre, 6915 Cass St. The show will continue through Dec. 23.
The holiday tradition will have Ebenezer Scrooge taking audiences on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas.
Filled with stunning Victorian costumes, festive music and crisp, wintry sets, “A Christmas Carol” is a reminder of the power of redemption and the generosity that lies at the heart of the Christmas holiday.
Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays beginning in December at 7 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performance on Nov. 28 due to Thanksgiving.
Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Omaha Community Playhouse is offering employees of nonprofit organizations discounted tickets to select performances of “A Christmas Carol,” including Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m., and Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Discounted tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students. To reserve seats, call the OCP Box Office at 402-553-0800 and ask for a staff member.
OCP will be hosting gingerbread house building parties on Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 from 12:45-1:45 p.m. prior to the Sunday matinee performances of “A Christmas Carol.”
The cost to participate is $15 per gingerbread house. It is recommended that no more than three people work on the same house. To register, visit https://campscui.active.com/orgs/OmahaCommunityPlayhouse and view the Omaha Community Playhouse Workshops page. The cost for the workshop does not include tickets to the show. Tickets can be purchased separately.
OCP also will be offering several special performances of “A Christmas Carol.”
The Omaha Community Playhouse will be having its first-ever Spanish-translated performance of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. The show will be performed in English and translated live in real time through headsets for Spanish-speaking audience members.
“We are hopeful this will be one of many steps toward making our theatre more accessible to members of the Spanish-speaking community,” said Allyson Wagner, director of marketing and public relations for OCP.
A special, discounted rate will be offered for patrons utilizing the translation service, as well as their friends and family who attend with them that evening. The discounted tickets are $26 for adults and $16 for students.
To reserve your tickets and audio headset at this special rate, contact Kyle Bell at 402-661-8528 or Lanelle Poole at 402-661-8504.
An audio-described performance of “A Christmas Carol” for those who are blind or have vision impairments will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Patrons who wish to take advantage of the audio description services may check out a headset for the OCP Box Office.
OCP, in partnership with Autism Action Partnership, will host a sensory-friendly performance of the show at 7 p.m. Dec. 4.
This special performance is designed to create an experience that is welcoming to those with autism spectrum disorders, sensory sensitivities and other special needs.
Accommodations for this performance will include: house lights remaining on a low level in the theatre throughout the performance; off-stage volunteers raising glow sticks one minute prior to potentially triggering events in the production such as loud noises, bright lighting, strobe lighting, etc.; sensory kits available for those attending; and designated quiet zones available in the lobby areas outside of the theatre throughout the performance.
An American Sign Language shadow-interpreted performance will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
For more information about any of the performances, contact the OCP Box Office at 402-553-0800.