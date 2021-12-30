Prepare to ring in 2022 at a variety of area New Year's Eve events

It’s almost time to say farewell to 2021.

Music, food, bubbles, fireworks and more will all be part of area New Year’s Eve celebrations welcoming 2022.

While temperatures look to be in the single digits Friday night, that doesn’t mean fireworks won’t be lighting up the sky.

The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular, which is the last signature event of the Holiday Lights Festival, will start at the family-friendly hour of 7 p.m.

The fireworks will be launched near CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park, close to 10th and Cass streets, in downtown Omaha. Attendees can view the show in the warmth of their own vehicle.

Free parking to view the display up-close will be available in MECA lots A, B and C (near CHI Health Center) and Gallup lots (1001 Gallup Drive).

The New Year’s Eve fireworks display is one of the largest in the region. The display, which can be seen for miles, is created by J&M Displays and is choreographed so that each shell explodes on cue to a unique themed medley of songs celebrating the good times people spend together.

Spectators are encouraged to tune in to STAR 104.5 The Christmas Station to enjoy the accompanying music while watching the show.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to be sure to get a free parking space. The parking lots will be open to the public at 6 p.m.

The Holiday Lights Festival’s lighting display can be viewed through Jan. 3. This year’s lighting display illuminates the Old Market and surrounding streets with white lights, garland and festive décor. The lights span from 10th to 13th streets, and from Harney to Jackson streets.

The display also covers North and South Omaha along 24th Street.

The Omaha Children’s Museum is planning a Bubbly New Year’s Eve Party from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

This event will feature a bubble wrap stomp, the Amazing Bubble Science Show, and other bubble-themed activities. The Amazing Bubble Science Show will be held at 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

There will be four Bubble Drop Zones throughout the museum, and there will be hourly bubble drop countdowns starting at 10 a.m. The last bubble drop will be at 7:45 p.m.

There will be a mermaid meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All activities are included with museum admission. Masks are encouraged.

You won’t even have to leave your house to take part in Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium’s Virtual Family Adventure – New Year Celebration.

The program from 11 a.m. to noon Friday will take place via Zoom. It will allow participants to meet animals and keepers, share stories and have a virtual dance party from the comfort of their own home.

One ticket purchased will allow one device into the program. A link will be emailed to all participants.

Online registration for virtual classes closes 24 hours in advance. Visit www.omahazoo.com to register. If you would like to register within the 24-hour deadline, call 402-738-2092. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

The Fremont Eagles Club will be hosting a New Year’s Eve event at 649 N. Main St. in downtown Fremont. You do not need to be a member to attend; everyone is welcome.

The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A steak and shrimp dinner may be purchased for $25 per person. The meal also includes a potato, vegetable, salad, roll and coffee.

Down Memory Lane Band will be performing from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the Eagles Club ballroom. The cost is $10 per person for the dance only.

There also is a $40 per person ticket package which includes your meal; admission to the dance; party favors such as a hat and noise maker; two drink tickets; and a champagne toast at midnight.

The fun will continue on New Year’s Day when the Eagles Club will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight. Tom and Jerrys and Rocky Mountain oysters will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A dart tournament is set for 1 p.m. while Texas Hold’em and shuffleboard tournaments will begin at 2 p.m.

Tienda Tikal Market and Reinita Restaurant will be sponsoring a 2022 New Year Party on Saturday night at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St.

The party will feature live music by Grupo Indomable of Omaha. Admission is $10.

Drinks will be available at 9 p.m. There also will be surprises and gifts, a dance contest with a prize, and food and drinks available for purchase.

If you would prefer just sitting back and watching a theater production over the New Year’s holiday weekend, the Broadway hit, “Dear Evan Hansen,” is being performed through Sunday at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award, “Dear Evan Hansen,” is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. It is suggested for ages 12 and over.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $41 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.

