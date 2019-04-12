Adams & Cooley Rat Pack Jazz is coming to Fremont.
And the public is invited to come and hear the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Nat King Cole.
A performance is set for 7 p.m. April 27 at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. Cost is $20 per ticket.
Musicians appearing in the show include: songwriter Johnny Adams, vocals; Ron Cooley, guitar; Andy Hall, bass; Dennis Strawn, sax flute and clarinet; Carlos Figueroa, drums and percussion; and Dan Cerveny, piano and organ.
Adams and Cooley, who grew up in the same neighborhood in Omaha, worked together musically for years, according to information from their website.
Songs featured on the site include: “Just in Time,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “You’re Nobody ’Til Somebody Loves You,” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
Tickets for the opera house performance are available at Sampter’s, 517 N. Main St., in Fremont or by calling 402-720-2332 or online at fremontoperahouse.org.
Fremont Opera House Executive Director Lee Meyer encourages area residents to attend.
“It’s something new that nobody’s had around,” she said. “It appeals to lots of different generations of people, because even the young people are picking up on Frank Sinatra and that kind of music now. It will be a nice evening out.”
Meyer added that the opera house will be the site of future events.
One includes the Bob Olsen birthday celebration, originally scheduled for March 17, but which was canceled during widespread flooding in the area.
Olsen, a longtime local musician, had planned to celebrate his 90th birthday with a party and concert – featuring a jazz band and top musicians.
Meyer plans are to now have the Olsen event on June 15.
“We’re also going to be having the children’s drama camp again this summer,” she said.
Meyer also said the opera house will take part in Fremont Area Big Give this year.
The local Big Give is a 24-hour online giving challenge led by the Fremont Area Community Foundation to raise unrestricted dollars for the nonprofits in the area. The foundation challenges residents to donate to online nonprofits of their choice.
More than $355,000 was raised for Fremont area nonprofits in 2018 through this endeavor.
“If people believe in sustaining the opera house and keeping that beautiful building alive, then we’d sure like to have their donations,” Meyer said.
The Fremont Opera House, formerly the Love Opera House, had its grand opening performance the evening of Dec. 14, 1888.
In 1975 the Opera House became the first building in Fremont to join the National Register of Historic Places.