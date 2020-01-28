Carol Shockley plans to bring a little adventure to Fremont next month.
Shockley owns Blue Moon Renaissance in Octavia.
By definition, the Renaissance was a period of cultural and artistic rebirth in Europe after the Middle Ages.
Now, area residents are invited when the Blue Moon Renaissance Festival presents its Winter Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 1-2 in the heated horse arena at Christensen Field in Fremont.
Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children ages 4 and younger.
Attendees can try their hand at ax throwing via Axed in Time or knife throwing at Sons of Blades. They can slay the dragon or test their aim at archery.
They can check out H&H lessons and Trailriding and ride a horse.
Queen Annabelle and King Richard will be in their court visiting subjects. Jesters will entertain. There will be aerial acts and fire acts as well.
A costume contest is set at noon each day. Food will include the giant turkey leg.
Shockley said the goal of Blue Moon Renaissance Festival is to give back to the communities in which the fairs take place, while providing a fun-filled adventure.
Donations will be accepted in all activities in the children’s area in exchange for allowing kids to play.
Non-perishable food, clothes, cleaning supplies, school supplies, animal food, animal treats, dog or cat toys and monetary donations will be accepted.
All contributions collected in the children’s area will be donated to Life House and Furever Home, Inc., Shockley said.
The Renaissance organization also will have a silent auction and raffle to benefit a young woman, Rachel Adams, who has been accepted into a CIEE Study Abroad program to study language and culture in Madrid, Spain. The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) is a non-profit organization that promotes international education and exchange.
Shockley said Adams will need to raise approximately $2,500 for airfare, her passport and travel money. All proceeds from a silent auction and raffle at the event will go directly to Adams.
The event will feature vendors with handcrafted jewelry and leather goods.
“We will also be welcoming local vendors to give fair patrons a chance to get last minute Valentine’s Day shopping done,” Shockley said.
Shockley encourages area residents to attend.
“This is the first event of its kind in Fremont,” Shockley said. “It will be a great event for people to come out and enjoy themselves and help the community out at the same time.”