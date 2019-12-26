It’s almost time to ring in the new year.
Music will be played, champagne bottles will be popped and the Times Square Ball will drop in New York City.
And while New Year’s Eve is usually associated with parties geared for adults, there also are several local options geared specially for kids.
Following are a few of the family-friendly celebrations planned for New Year’s Eve in the Fremont area:
Noon Year’s EveKeene Memorial Library in Fremont is planning a Noon Year’s Eve celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
This event typically includes crafts, dance music and a countdown to noon when the balloon drop occurs.
Refreshments will be served. Admission is free.
Make Believe MidnightThe Lincoln Children’s Museum will be offering two different times that families can ring in the new year together: 10 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m.
Families are invited to celebrate with a dance party, bubble-wrap stomp and countdown with a balloon drop. There will be free party favors for all of the kids.
Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
Noon Year’s EveFamilies can party with the animals and celebrate New Year’s Eve at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Beginning at 10 a.m., yard games will be available in the “Chill Zone” on the Desert Dome Plaza. A live DJ will be in both the Wild Kingdom Pavilion and on the Desert Dome Plaza. A craft station and photo booth opportunity will be inside the Desert Dome entrance while a craft station and educational activities will be inside the Wild Kingdom Pavilion.
The countdown to the mini beach ball drop will begin at 11:59 a.m. The mini beach balls will drop at noon outside on the Desert Dome Plaza.
Joe Cole’s Magic Show will take place at 12:15 p.m. in the Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Pavilion Auditorium. Limited seating will be available.
Admission is $15.95 for adults, $10.95 for kids, and free for members and children 2 and under.
New Year’s Eve BashA New Year’s Eve Bash for anyone in fifth through eighth grades is set for 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont.
There will be cosmic skating and music to ring in the new year.
Admission is $10 per person at the door, which includes skate rental.
Bubbly New Year’s EveOmaha Children’s Museum will be hosting a Bubbly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Bubble-themed activities will include makeshift bubble wands, bubble painting, the popular Bubble Science Show and more. Visitors will be fantastical friends like a mermaid and Glinda the Good Witch. There will be a bubble drop at “midnight” (7:45 p.m.).
Admission is $14 for adults and kids, and free for members and kids under 24 months.
Noon Year’s EveThe Durham Museum’s Noon Year’s Eve celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Entertainment will include live music by Dinosaur “Dino” O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars. Guests will have the opportunity to create their own party hat and crazy glasses, participate in a museum-wide scavenger hunt, and use fun props to make a memory in the 2020 photo booth.
The party will end with a bang when guests do a bubble-wrap stomp and thousands of balloons drop from the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall’s 60-foot ceiling. There also will be a dance party.
Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children 3-12, and free for members and children age 2 and under.
Fireworks SpectacularThe last signature event of the 2019 Holiday Lights Festival is the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday. Due to the Gene Leahy Mall construction, the fireworks spectacular has a new location near CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.
Free parking to view the show will be in lots A, B and C of the CHI Health Center Omaha (lots open to the public at 6 p.m.). For additional viewing areas, visit www.holidaylightsfestival.org.
The show features a professionally choreographed display of fireworks designed by J&M Displays to a themed “One-Hit Wonders” musical accompaniment which will be broadcast on STAR 104.5.