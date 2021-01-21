Rose Theater's latest world premiere features Nebraskan's work to eradicate extinction

Joel Sartore never envisioned his work would inspire a theatrical production.
As a National Geographic photographer and Nebraska resident, Sartore has spent many years taking stunning photographs of animals. He’s never been the focus of a play.
But on Friday, Jan. 22, that all changes when “How to Build an Ark: Searching for Joel Sartore” opens at The Rose Theater in Omaha.
“I was a field photographer for like 18 years for Geographic. There were no plays done on me that whole time,” Sartore said in a press release “When I found out about the play, I was flattered.”
The theater’s latest world premiere is a story inspired by the work of Sartore using the camera to raise awareness of endangered animals. The show, which will continue through Feb. 21, follows the adventures of a young girl traveling through Sartore’s photos on a quest to find the world’s most interesting animal.
“How to Build an Ark” opens with young Vita and her mother enjoying a peaceful day in the park. When her mother decides she needs time to rest, she encourages Vita to take a picture if she sees anything interesting so she will have something to look forward to later, noting that she has a special affinity for the endangered.
A butterfly appears and Vita tries to take its photo, but is unsuccessful. Magically, Camera – an anthropomorphic character determined to give Vita a new perspective on the world and the animals living in it – appears.
Together, Vita and Camera travel through the photos in Vita’s National Geographic magazine, encountering many different creatures, including a frog, bear, naked mole rats, salt creek tiger beetles, a sea turtle and more.
With each new animal friend, Vita learns why the animals are endangered, a little about Sartore’s life, about Nebraska’s endangered animals and work being done to help save the animals.
Throughout the years, Sartore’s unique eye and sense of humor have been focused on endangered species as well as some more common creatures. The centerpiece of Sartore’s work is his “Photo Ark” project, which is a groundbreaking effort to document species before they disappear.
Sartore’s work inspired local playwright Ellen Struve to create “How to Build an Ark.” She is a Nebraska Arts Council Individual Artist Fellow and WhyArts Resident Artist, with degrees from University of Iowa and School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
The show’s creators hope to inspire young people to appreciate the world around them, to understand how their actions impact all the creatures in the world, and to help where they can.
“That’s what the Photo Ark is built for really, we’re really hoping to give a voice to the voiceless,” Sartore said. “I just realize with every animal that I look at, there’s great intelligence there. Just because we don’t speak their language doesn’t mean that a mouse doesn’t understand its environment and what’s going on on the smallest animals, you know.”
Sartore’s experience with National Geographic is reflected in the show’s set, which features a giant golden-yellow proscenium frame, reminiscent of the magazine’s iconic border. Actors will climb on platforms adorned with barrel-o-monkeys cut-outs and a functional playground slide, while interacting with animals portrayed both through puppetry and people.
The 60-minute show is directed by Rose Artistic Director Matthew Gutschick, who has led the cast through a challenging rehearsal schedule that included both online and in-person rehearsals.
“Once we realized that this season would need to be different we knew that our plans had to be adjusted,” Gutschick said. “We wanted to make sure that we would have the option to produce shows. We had to think about things that could be done with social distancing and what we could do to provide a digital version of the shows if seeing theater in-person wasn’t an option.”
Actors in “How to Build an Ark” will wear clear masks that have been incorporated into their costumes. They also have worked on blocking to keep actors socially distant as much as possible.
Because some families might not feel comfortable going to the theater in person at this time, The Rose is producing a digital version of “How to Build an Ark” that can be viewed at home. A three-camera film crew will record the show in the days before opening night, resulting in a high-definition, professional-quality video with a mix of close-ups and wide shots for at-home viewing.
The Rose plans to make the fully-edited digital version of the show approximately two weeks after opening night, with availability projected for Feb. 5, if not sooner.
Families can purchase a digital ticket for $30. Traditional in-person tickets are available for $20.
Performances from Jan. 22 through Feb. 21 are on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
American Sign Language interpretation and captioning services for audience members who are deaf or hard of hearing will be offered at the 2 p.m. show on Feb. 6. Audio description services for audiences who are blind or have low vision also will be available at this performance.
A sensory-friendly performance will be presented at the 5 p.m. performance on Feb. 6. Captioning and audio description are also available on the recording of the show; ask The Rose Box Office for information.
In-person tickets may be purchased by calling The Rose Box Office at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores.
For digital ticket information, call The Rose Box Office or visit https://www.rosetheater.org/box-office/digital-opportunities/.