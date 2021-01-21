Rose Theater's latest world premiere features Nebraskan's work to eradicate extinction

Sartore’s experience with National Geographic is reflected in the show’s set, which features a giant golden-yellow proscenium frame, reminiscent of the magazine’s iconic border. Actors will climb on platforms adorned with barrel-o-monkeys cut-outs and a functional playground slide, while interacting with animals portrayed both through puppetry and people.

The 60-minute show is directed by Rose Artistic Director Matthew Gutschick, who has led the cast through a challenging rehearsal schedule that included both online and in-person rehearsals.

“Once we realized that this season would need to be different we knew that our plans had to be adjusted,” Gutschick said. “We wanted to make sure that we would have the option to produce shows. We had to think about things that could be done with social distancing and what we could do to provide a digital version of the shows if seeing theater in-person wasn’t an option.”

Actors in “How to Build an Ark” will wear clear masks that have been incorporated into their costumes. They also have worked on blocking to keep actors socially distant as much as possible.