Action will be soon be heating up at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.
The Wahoo Saddle Club’s PRCA Rodeo begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. The Saunders County Fair then kicks off Sunday and continues through Aug. 4.
Animal shows, 4-H exhibits, competitions, carnival rides, food, music and car events will all be part of the annual fair.
A praise and worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday will open the fair. The demo derby will follow at 1 p.m.
The demo derby includes cars, trucks and combines. The winner will be eligible to run at the Nebraska State Fair. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and under. Pit passes also will be available.
Carnival rides and games, presented by the Saunders County Amusement Association, will be open from 7-11 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 3. Tuesday, as well as Aug. 2 and 3, will be wristband night.
The 4th annual “A Toast to Saunders County” wine tasting event will be held from 7-10 p.m. July 31 in the Open Air Pavilion.
The wineries will include: Deer Springs Winery, James Arthur Vineyards, Cellar 426, Whiskey Run Creek, Makovicka, and Miletta Vista. The featured breweries will be Infusion, Blue Blood, Nebraska Brewing and Kinkaide. Food will be provided by Wahoo Locker, Wild Tree, Hilger Popcorn, Heartland Nuts and Yummy Tummi Dips.
The cost is $10 at the door and you must be 21 to enter. This will provide you with a custom wine glass and five tasting tickets. You may purchase additional tasting tickets for $1 each.
The Saunders County Fair parade will make its way through the streets of downtown Wahoo at 5 p.m. Aug. 1. Parade participants should meet at the corner of 10th and Broadway streets.
The Froggy 98 Figure 8 Races will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 1. There will be stock and open classes with a $10,000 purse (based on 30 cars).
Drivers must be at least 16 years of age. The cost is $35 per car and driver.
Grand stand tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under. Pit passes also will be available.
Country musician Dylan Scott will headline this year’s concert. Sponsored by Syngenta, the concert is set for 8 p.m. Aug. 2. The opener will be Bucka Ruse, a local band based out of Yutan which plays covers and original songs.
Scott’s debut single, “Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy,” was released in June 2013. It was followed up by “Crazy Over Me,” which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Sales Chart.
He released his debut studio album, self-titled “Dylan Scott,” in August 2016. It debuted at No. 5 on the Top Country Albums Chart. Scott scored his first No. 1 with “My Girl.”
Advance tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at www.saunderscountyfair.com. Tickets will be $30 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be admitted free.
A vendor/craft fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4 in the Open Air Pavilion.
The truck and tractor pull will start at 1 p.m. Aug. 2. Weigh-in will be from 10 a.m. to noon. The entry fee is $25 for trucks and tractors.
Grand stand tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and under. Pit passes will be available.
SUNDAY, JULY 28
10 a.m. – Praise & Worship Service, Open Air Pavilion
12 p.m. – 4-H Favorite Foods Review, 4-H Building
1 p.m. – Demo Derby (cars, trucks, combines), Rodeo Arena
1 p.m. – 4-H Style Review, Commercial Building
1 p.m. – 4-H Archery Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
MONDAY, JULY 29
All day – Drop off silent auction entries for Friends of 4-H and Extension Foundation Fundraiser, Fairgrounds Office
8 a.m. – Cat cage set-up, Open Air Pavilion
8:30 a.m. – Cat check-in, Open Air Pavilion
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Dog Agility, Rally & Showmanship, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
9 a.m. – Cat Show, Open Air Pavilion
9 a.m. – Open to all livestock entries (beef, dairy, sheep, swine, goats, poultry, rabbits)
12 p.m. – Dog Obedience, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or 30 minutes following conclusion of the dog agility)
2 p.m. – 4-H BB Gun Shooting Competition Gayle Hattan Pavilion, or 30 minutes following conclusion of dog obedience
TBD – 4-H Air Rifle Shooting Competition, Gayle Hattan Pavilion, 30 minutes following conclusion of BB Gun competition
6 p.m. – Public Fashion Review, Open Air Pavilion
TUESDAY, JULY 30
All day – Drop off silent auction entries for Friends of 4-H and Extension Foundation Fundraiser, Fairgrounds Office
8:30 a.m. – Halter horses checked in prior to 8:30 a.m.
9 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show (judging halter classes and showmanship), Rodeo Arena
9:30 a.m. – Performance horses checked in prior to 9:30 a.m.
TBA that day – 4-H Horse Show (performance, walk-trot, pleasure, horsemanship, riding, speed), Rodeo Arena
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Check-in 4-H rabbits, Rabbit/Poultry Barn
5-7 p.m. – Check-in 4-H poultry, Rabbit/Poultry Barn
5:30-8 p.m. – 4-H and FFA exhibits entry, 4-H Building
5:45-6:30 p.m. – Weigh-in 4-H and FFA goats
6-7:30 p.m. – Weigh-in 4-H and FFA beef, Beef Barn
6:30-7:15 p.m. – Weigh-in 4-H and FFA sheep
7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games (wrist band night)
8 p.m. – All livestock, poultry (except broilers) and rabbit exhibits in place (including swine)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
All day – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
6-10 a.m. – Health Assessment Fair, Open Air Auditorium
6:30-9:30 a.m. – Wahoo Kiwanis Pancake Feed, West Shelter of Fairgrounds
8 a.m. – Weigh-in and ultrasound swine entries, Swine Barn
8 a.m. – 4-H ATV Safety Driving, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Judging 4-H exhibits and interview judging, 4-H Building
9 a.m. – Catch-A-Goat and Catch-A-Sheep books due to 4-H Office
10 a.m. – Weigh-in and no ultrasound swine entries, Swine Barn
10 a.m. – Check-in dairy cattle, Beef Barn
10 a.m. – RockIT Event Pros
10:30 a.m. – Catch-A-Goat and Catch-A-Sheep interviews
12 p.m. – 4-H Tractor Driving Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or immediately following ATV driving)
2 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown
5 p.m. – 4-H Building open to public
6 p.m. – Hay Hauling Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
7-10 p.m. – Wine and beer tasting, Open Air Pavilion
7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games
8 p.m. – Setup livestock show rings – livestock superintendents, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1
All day – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Sheep Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Goat Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Open Class, Commercial and 4-H Buildings open to public
10 a.m. – RockIT Event Pros
10:30 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or 30 minutes following the Dairy Goat Show)
10:30 a.m. – 4-H Meat Goat Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (or 30 minutes following the Sheep Show)
1 p.m. – Live balloon twisting
1 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown
4-8 p.m. – Barbecue sponsored by Saunders County Livestock Association, Open Air Auditorium
5 p.m. – Saunders County Fair Parade, downtown Wahoo
7 p.m. – Froggy 98 Figure 8 Races, Rodeo Arena
7 p.m. – Ice Cream Social, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
7 p.m. – Veterans Bingo
7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games
7 p.m. – Best Dressed Critter Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
All day – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
7:30-8:30 a.m. – Check-in junior bulls, feeder and bucket calves
8-9 a.m. – Check-in broilers and eggs
8 a.m. – Bucket Calf Interviews, 4-H Office
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Showmanship followed by 4-H Rabbit Show, Open Air Auditorium
9 a.m. – 4-H and FFA Beef Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
9 a.m. – 4-H Poultry Show (waterfowl, turkey, broilers), Poultry Barn
Immediately following – Poultry Showmanship followed by eggs and all other poultry, Open Air Auditorium
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Open Class, Commercial and 4-H Buildings open to public
9 a.m. – Catch-A-Pig Books due to 4-H Office
10 a.m. – RockIT Event Pros
10:30 a.m. – Catch-A-Pig Interviews
3 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown
7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games (Wristband Night)
7 p.m. – Concert doors open
8 p.m. – Dylan Scott and Bucka Ruse Concert
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Bid on silent auction entries, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (Winners pickup and pay by 5 p.m.)
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Swine Show, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Open Class, Commercial and 4-H Buildings open to public
10:30 a.m. – Clover Kids Show, Open Air Auditorium
12 p.m. – Final auction animals identified, 4-H Office
1 p.m. – Tractor and Truck Pull, Rodeo Arena
1 p.m. – Kids’ Pedal Pull, Open Air Auditorium
3 p.m. – 4-H Ice Cream Rolling Contest, Open Class Patio
3 p.m. – Face painting by Colors da Clown
3 p.m. – Livestock Round Robin Showmanship, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (30 minutes following Swine Show)
4:30 p.m. – 4-H Family Livestock Judging Contest, Gayle Hattan Pavilion (30 minutes following Round Robin)
7-11 p.m. – Carnival rides and games (Wrist Band Night)
7 p.m. – MATTPA Truck and Tractor Pull
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4
8 a.m. – Release of all 4-H and FFA livestock, rabbits and poultry
9 a.m. – Craft Fair/Farmers Market
12-2 p.m. – Static Exhibits and Open Class released
12 p.m. – 4-H Barbecue, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
1:30 p.m. – 4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
2 p.m. – 4-H Livestock Sale, Gayle Hattan Pavilion