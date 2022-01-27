Score a ticket to be part of Lincoln's tour stop of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Oompa-Loompas will soon be taking the stage at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.

That’s where Roald Dahl’s popular tale, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” will be entertaining audiences for four shows.

The touring musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the Lied Center’s Main Stage.

Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by calling 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” follows the mayhem that ensues when Willy Wonka decides to let five children into his chocolate factory. Five golden tickets are placed in five chocolate bars, the fifth of which is found by a boy called Charlie Bucket.

With his Grandpa, Charlie joins the rest of the children to experience the magical candy factory. But of course, not everything goes as planned.

Songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket” will be heard alongside a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray.”

In addition to Oompa-Loompas, audience members can expect to see incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more.

Meanwhile in Omaha, the Rose Theater will be hosting the world premiere of “Carmela Full of Wishes.” The play will make its debut on Friday, Jan. 28, and run through Feb. 13.

Adapted by Alvara Saar Rios, “Carmela Full of Wishes” brings to life the book by the Newbery Award-winning team behind “Last Stop on Market Street” – author Matt de la Peña and illustrator Christian Robinson.

The inspiring story opens on Carmela’s 7th birthday, where she finds her wish has already come true – she is finally old enough to join her big brother as he does the family errands. Together, they travel through their migrant community full of life and vibrancy, until they arrive at the laundromat, where Carmela finds a lone dandelion growing in the pavement.

But before she can blow its white fluff away, her brother tells he she has to make a wish.

The puffy dandelion fills Carmela’s imagination with wonder as she imagines what wishes it might bring.

“The story revolves around which wish Carmela is going to choose,” Rose Artistic Director Matthew Gutschick said in a press release. “At the same time, she is navigating this relationship with her older brother, who as you might imagine, is sometimes trying to distance himself from Carmela and maybe isn’t so excited about her tagging along.”

Carmela’s vivid imagination pictures a wide variety of possibilities as she tries to decide what truly is her deepest wish.

The actors in “Carmela Full of Wishes” come to The Rose from across the country.

Mireya Luna, who plays Carmela, is a theater artist from Houston, Texas. Tatiana Sandova is a recent graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, making her Rose Theater debut at Mamí. Rose Theater veteran Emmanuel (Manny) Oñate returns to play the role of Papí. Isaiah Ruiz, plays Carmela’s older brother.

Ruiz recently relocated to Omaha from California to serve as The Rose’s new Director of Community Connections. They are led by guest director Anna Skidis Vargas, a director, actor and playmaker from Austin, Texas, who subverts stereotypes through myth, spirituality, and humor with a focus on Latinx and mixed identity stories.

“Carmela Full of Wishes” illustrator Christian Robinson stresses the importance of children seeing characters who look like them.

“To see a character like Carmela in a story can make a lot of difference to a lot of children. I know, for me, it would have made me feel less a one and more connected,” Robinson said.

The stage production draws inspiration from Latinx traditions, most notably in the set design by Tara A. Houston. Robinson notes that many of his illustrations were inspired by the art of papel picado, a Mexican folk art made by cutting shapes in tissue paper to create colorful banner displays.

Houston has translated Robinson’s illustrations and the traditional artform into larger-than-life banners that serve as the setting for the action on stage.

The show is recommended for families with children of all ages and is 50 minutes long without an intermission.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

American Sign Language interpretation for audience members who are deaf or hard-of-hearing will be offered at the 2 p.m. show on Feb. 5. Audio description services for audience members who are blind or have low vision also will be available at this performance. A sensory-friendly performance will be presented at the 5 p.m. performance on Feb. 5.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling The Rose Box Office at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

Due to Omaha’s mask ordinance, audience members are required to wear masks while inside The Rose Theater.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.