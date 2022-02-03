See a water skiing squirrel, boats, a balloon artist and more this weekend in the Fremont area

Have you ever seen a water skiing squirrel?

More than likely the answer is no, but you’ll have an opportunity to see one this weekend.

Twiggy The Water Skiing Squirrel will be one of the featured entertainment acts at the 53rd Annual Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show. The show will take place Friday through Sunday at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., in Lincoln.

Show hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger. All veterans will receive free admission on Friday. Also on Friday, anyone who brings a can of food for Lincoln Food Bank will receive $2 off admission.

The Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show is designed especially for outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen. It features over 150,000 square feet of exhibition space where there will be over 200 RVs and boats on display plus docks, golf carts, fishing equipment, seminars, and of course, a water skiing squirrel.

Twiggy The Water Skiing Squirrel has been entertaining fans of all ages since 1979, traveling all across the United States, Canada, and more.

Twiggy will be showing off her skills at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Flights of Honor exhibit also will be part of this year’s Nebraska Boat, Sport & Travel Show.

This exhibit, created by Patriotic Productions of Omaha, includes hundreds of photos from the Heartland Honor Flights that took 3,466 veterans from 386 Nebraska communities to Washington, D.C., from 2008-2019. The exhibit provides opportunities for veterans to re-live their experiences, and for family members, volunteers and patriots of all ages to reminisce and educate others about the importance of thanking and honoring our veterans.

The exhibit includes nine separate double-sided frames with photos of the flights for World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, female and Purple Heart veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan.

The show also will feature Ms. Shades, a balloon artist. Guests of all ages are invited to see Ms. Shades for balloon creations and tattoos, and take pictures in her balloon photo area. A petting zoo also will be available during the show.

Theater enthusiasts also are in luck as a variety of performances are taking place in the area:

“Bright Star”

The Omaha Community Playhouse’s production of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s “Bright Star” will open Friday and run through Feb. 13 in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre.

Nominated for five Tony Awards and inspired by real events, “Bright Star” is a story of enduring hope woven through time and set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

Young teenager Alice Murphy is devastated when her infant son is ripped away. But 20 years later, a young man enters her life and ushers in an unexpected glimmer of hope.

With a Grammy-nominated bluegrass score, “Bright Star” is said to be as much of a musical experience as it is a journey of the heart.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. There will be additional performance on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at www.omahaplayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.

“Fiddler on the Roof”

The Orpheum Theater in Omaha will host “Fiddler on the Roof” from Feb. 8 through Feb. 13.

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher will bring his fresh take on the beloved masterpiece to life when “Fiddler on the Roof” comes to Omaha direct from Broadway.

Featuring familiar hits, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” the production is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8-11, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Tickets range from $35 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“Pippin”

Midland University theater students are putting on the musical “Pippin.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Kimmel Theater on the Midland campus.

Tickets range from $12 to $15, and can be purchased by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting www.midlandu.booktix.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.